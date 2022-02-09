Washington Commanders player Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter in partner's car crash death

Washington Commanders safety and special teams captain Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following a car crash that happened back in December.

The crash involved the Washington safety and his girlfriend Olivia Peters, who was in the car with him at the time of the accident. The car hit several trees and rolled over.

Ben Standig, a senior writer for The Athletic, posted on his Twitter account that the 29-year-old turned himself in to police after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

"Washington S Deshazor Everett turned himself into Loudoun County authorities, where he was served a warrant for involuntary manslaughter related to the December car accident that killed the passenger, Olivia Peters," Standig wrote.

In his Twitter post, Standig then attached a statement from attorney Kaveh Noorishad which read:

“Mr. Everett voluntarily appeared earlier today at the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter," Noorishad. "Shortly thereafter, he was released on bond. Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation.”

Ben Standig @BenStandig Washington S Deshazor Everett turned himself into Loudoun County authorities, where he was served a warrant for involuntary manslaughter related to the December car accident that killed the passenger, Olivia Peters. Statement from attorney Kaveh Noorishad. Washington S Deshazor Everett turned himself into Loudoun County authorities, where he was served a warrant for involuntary manslaughter related to the December car accident that killed the passenger, Olivia Peters. Statement from attorney Kaveh Noorishad. https://t.co/eZT8A3jKlY

Another piece of poor press for Washington with Everett arrest

The latest news surrounding the Washington Commanders is just another sign of trouble for the organization. Following the team's rebranding, allegations surfaced regarding team owner Dan Snyder.

Amy Dash @AmyDashTV LIVE testimony on Capitol Hill revealing very serious allegations at Dan Snyder that could fall into the criminal realm if true and proven. Brad Baker says he was told to make nude videos of cheerleaders at Snyder's direction. This is an explosive direct allegation to Congress LIVE testimony on Capitol Hill revealing very serious allegations at Dan Snyder that could fall into the criminal realm if true and proven. Brad Baker says he was told to make nude videos of cheerleaders at Snyder's direction. This is an explosive direct allegation to Congress https://t.co/Gj3DEmRZXh

Six former employees of the Washington organization put forth new allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against the team's owner. Now, with the 29-year-old Everett's arrest, it has not been a good couple of weeks for the organization.

When the team revealed its new name, putting the Washington Football Team in the rearview mirror in favor of the Washington Commanders, it was supposed to signal a new era for the NFC East squad.

Allison Papson @AllisonPapson Washington Commanders player, Deshazor Everett, turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center today after being involved in deadly single-car crash on 12/23/21 that took the life of a Las Vegas woman. He has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter. #LCSO Washington Commanders player, Deshazor Everett, turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center today after being involved in deadly single-car crash on 12/23/21 that took the life of a Las Vegas woman. He has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter. #LCSO https://t.co/uzaJbh6Cmc

However, since then, bad news has plagued the organization with Snyder's alleged offenses and now, with Everett's arrest, the franchise is in turmoil right now and their offseason is already off to a bad start.

Also Read Article Continues below

Just how the organization moves on from both the safety's arrest and the current accusations leveled at Dan Snyder will be interesting to see, but one thing is for certain: Washington is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Edited by Adam Dickson