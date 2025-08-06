"Every lost day at practice matters": NFL Analyst rips Commanders risky delay on Terry McLaurin to undercut All-Pro WR's deal under $30,000,000

Training camps have slipped into August, and Terry McLaurin is still away from practice with the Washington Commanders. The wide receiver remains sitting, with both sides still unable to reach a deal that can allow him to return to the field.
McLaurin's goal is clear. He'll turn 30 at the start of the season. He wants a deal that provides financial security for the final years of his prime, especially after a year in which the Commanders made a deep playoff run. Meanwhile, the franchise is reluctant to commit much money to a veteran player.
The stalemate in a year full of promise has become exhausting for fans and reporters covering the team. David Aldridge, who reports on the Commanders for The Athletic, urged the franchise to end the debate and re-sign McLaurin, even if they aren't entirely happy with the outcome.
"Every lost day at practice matters, to be sure [...] 14 days between the Patriots and Ravens games are the last chance for Terry to get live reps against opposing defenses and play with the Commanders offense in multiple practices. If he’s still out after that, there will be next to no time for a safe ramp-up and practice time before the regular-season opener against the Giants on Sept. 7"
Commanders players refuse to talk about Terry McLaurin's contract situation
Recently, Commanders players have been asked about their teammates' absence, but they refused to discuss it. Zach Ertz was the first on Kay Adams' show, saying:
"As a player who has gone through public contract situations, I appreciated that my teammates weren't out there giving their opinions and everything like that. So I'm not going to come out here and say one thing."
Later, Bobby Wagner took the same stance when speaking to reporters during camp:
"It's a business. Some of the business is not your business. You focus on yourself. He's still a part of the team and a huge presence in the locker room. When it gets done, you celebrate, and we move on."
There's no doubt that the Commanders would love to have McLaurin back, as he's their leading wide receiver. However, everyone knows that it's never wise to discuss personal business in the NFL.
