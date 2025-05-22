Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers hope to turn their fortunes around this season. Their 2024 campaign was disappointing, but QB1 Purdy is hopeful that he can lead the squad to the Super Bowl this year.

The 49ers ended their 2024 NFL season with a disastrous 6-11 record. San Francisco finished in the last place in the NFC West, which was a significant drop after coming off a Super Bowl appearance a year before. However, fans, along with Purdy, are hopeful that they will see the 49ers in title contention again this year.

Brock Purdy, in a KNBR live stream on Thursday, was asked if the window is still open for the San Francisco 49ers to go all the way and make another Super Bowl run. The QB is confident and believes that they have a chance of winning the big one every year.

"100%. I think every single year we will have a chance. We have our core group of guys that we have had here for a while that has established our winning culture here. ... I think at the end of the day we have what it takes," said Purdy. [H/T: KNBR]

How did 49ers QB Brock Purdy perform last season?

The 2024 NFL season was anything but smooth sailing for Brock Purdy. He faced a number of challenges and looked like a different man from the one who had led the 49ers to a Super Bowl game.

Purdy's stats took a dip compared to his breakout 2023 campaign. His passer rate dropped from 113.0 to a mere 96.1. He only scored 20 touchdowns and threw for 3,864 yards. The 25-year-old also had a career-high of 12 interceptions in 15 starts.

Brock Pudry also missed a couple of games due to elbow and shoulder injuries. Speaking of injuries, the 49ers faced a lot of trouble last year. Their key player, like RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Brandon Aiyuk, missed significant game time.

Aiyuk sustained a season-ending knee injury during the Week 7 game against the Chiefs. As for McCaffrey, he had a host of injuries. He injured his bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a torn PCL and suffered a season-ending knee surgery in Week 13.

Despite all the setbacks, Brock Purdy is optimistic that he can lead his squad to another Super Bowl season. It will be interesting to see if this optimism brings in results.

