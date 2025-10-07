“Everybody has their own destiny”: Shedeur Sanders gets honest on Joe Flacco getting traded to Bengals

Shedeur Sanders shared his thoughts on the Joe Flacco trade to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cleveland Browns put an end to their reunion with Flacco after benching him for Dillon Gabriel ahead of Week 5. After leading the Browns to the 2023 NFL playoffs, Flacco joined the Indianapolis Colts last season before returning to Cleveland for this campaign. The new version of the experiment didn't work as well as before and the Browns benched Flacco after he posted only two touchdowns against six interceptions and nine sacks. Amid a struggling period for Jake Browning as the Bengals' starting quarterback, Cincinnati traded for Flacco and a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-rounder. Speaking with Fox8news on Tuesday, Shedeur Sanders shared his thoughts on the move, which could potentially move him to QB2 moving forward.&quot;He was definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;I feel like he helped me a lot. He helped me a lot with my time being here in Cleveland in his time being here in Cleveland. Everybody has their own destinies and they have their own plans they have in life, so I'm just happy for him.&quot;Sanders then revealed when he last saw Flacco as teammates.&quot;I've seen him in the facility. After (the news), for sure. And then he told me, 'Dang, that happened quick.' That was crazy.&quot;Bomani Jones thinks Shedeur Sanders' NFL career might be in trouble after Dillon Gabriel's debutIn the wake of Dillon Gabriel's solid first NFL start, analyst Bomani Jones warned that Shedeur Sanders' career could be in trouble if he didn't get the nod over his fellow rookie.&quot;Dillon Gabriel looks like he's playing with his big brother's friends,&quot; Jones said on his podcast. &quot;Like he just doesn't seem like he should be out there playing football. I'ma just say this though. Looking at the way that Dillon Gabriel looked in that game, if Shedeur Sanders cannot get himself on the field on a team that Dillon Gabriel plays for, how about you just go do a podcast?&quot;&quot;Cause this young man here is not going to play a whole lot of NFL football. All that talk he had about he's looking around at the rest of the league he knows he's capable of it, I don't know what you gotta do to get there. Cause as of right now, they don't think you are capable of being Dillon Gabriel ...&quot;Deion Sanders thinks his son will get an opportunity to start at some point, but if Gabriel continues to play at a high level, the window could close.