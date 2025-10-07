"How about you just go do a podcast?": Bomani Jones spells trouble for Shedeur Sanders' NFL career after Dillon Gabriel's promising debut vs. Vikings

Analyst Bomani Jones believes that Shedeur Sanders' NFL career might be in trouble after their Sunday's 21-17 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Kevin Stefanski and his team decided to replace veteran Joe Flacco with rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback for this game.Gabriel could not end his debut as the team's starting quarterback on a winning note. On his podcast, Bomani Jones highlighted how Shedeur Sanders might have to choose a different career path if he can't even make it to the field with a team that started the ex-Oregon star over him.&quot;Dillon Gabriel looks like he's playing with his big brother's friends,&quot; Jones said. &quot;Like he just doesn't seem like he should be out there playing football. I'ma just say this though. Looking at the way that Dillon Gabriel looked in that game, if Shedeur Sanders cannot get himself on the field on a team that Dillon Gabriel plays for, how about you just go do a podcast?&quot;&quot;Cause this young man here is not going to play a whole lot of NFL football. All that talk he had about he's looking around at the rest of the league he knows he's capable of it, I don't know what you gotta do to get there. Cause as of right now, they don't think you are capable of being Dillon Gabriel ...&quot;Against the Vikings, Dillon Gabriel completed 19 of the 33 passes he attempted for 190 yards. He also recorded two passing touchdowns. Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, remains as the third-string option on the depth chart.Former NFL coach Bruce Arians shares is thoughts on the spotlight on Shedeur Sanders despite being a third-string quarterbackOn the 'Up &amp; Adams' show, legendary NFL coach Bruce Arians came forward to share his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders and the spotlight on him despite being the Browns' QB3.The Super Bowl LV champion questioned why there was so much media attention on Coach Prime's son. He stated that it was all of 'media clicks' and was not relevant to the game of football.&quot;Why is the third quarterback getting interviews?&quot; Arians said. &quot;It's got nothing to do with the game, it's all for media clicks. And, he's a heck of a personality. But the personality can't come out till you do something on the field. And, you know, it's a big week for Dillon Gabriel and big week for the Browns, you know, making that transition. For him even being available to the press, I don't know why he's doing it.&quot;&quot;To me, I mean, there's no sense to have him available. Whoever, is running their media relations should turn them down.&quot;The Browns' next take on the Steelers on Oct. 12. They have secured a 1-4 record after losing to the Vikings in London. Will they decide to give Shedeur Sanders an opportunity to play this season?