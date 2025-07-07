“Everybody got guns” - Micah Parsons’ brother Terrence downplays Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin’s arrest over Marijuana and weapon charges

Dallas Cowboys fans woke up to alarming news on Sunday after NFL analyst Dov Kleiman revealed that Kavontae Turpin was arrested on charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Kleiman wrote on X:

"𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Cowboys WR Kavontae Turpin was arrested this morning by police on illegal marijuana and gun charges. Turpin was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and a Class A Misdemeanor Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon"

Turpin emerged as a useful player for Dallas over the past season. Although he wasn't impactful as a wide receiver, with 420 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games, he excelled as a returner, scoring touchdowns both as a punt returner and a kick returner. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2024.

Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons, published a tweet on Sunday stating that, at worst, Turpin will just get a few fines:

"I wouldn’t sweat that Turpin [is] on shit at all, lol. Everybody has guns and a lot of people smoke weed. He just got in trouble. No felonies, no suspension, he’s good. He'll get fines and maybe some probation, everybody should be chillin'"

As Kavontae Turpin signs a contract extension with the Cowboys, Micah Parsons is still looking for his

The Dallas Cowboys are known for waiting a long time to hand out contract extensions to their stars. But Turpin did not have to wait, as he managed to lock his future for three more years and $13.5 million with the franchise in March.

Parsons, however, is still working on his contract extension. He's likely to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, surpassing Ja'Marr Chase's 41M deal signed in March. The defender has made public his dissatisfaction with the franchise for the length of the discussions.

The Cowboys have said multiple times over the past five months that a deal will happen. At the same time, the waiting game is going to cost a few million more due to the salary cap rise.

