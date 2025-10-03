"Everybody’s been like you’ve never been so you": Taylor Swift credits Travis Kelce for unlocking her most authentic self

Taylor Swift has found something truly special with Travis Kelce, and according to her, it’s changed everything, especially how she sees herself. Their relationship began in the summer of 2023, after Kelce mentioned on his podcast “New Heights” that he was disappointed he didn’t get to meet her after her Kansas City Eras Tour show.He planned to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Swift later said she thought it was adorable and decided to reach out to him. The rest, as they say, is history, as they announced their engagement in August. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring an interview for her new album “The Life of a Showgirl” on Friday with U.K. radio show “Heart Breakfast,” Swift talked about how Kelce’s personality and presence have affected her. She described him as “the most fun person,” someone who’s never nervous and has a naturally confident and vibrant energy. According to Swift, he makes her laugh constantly and brings out the best in her.She explained that one line in a song in her new album captures it perfectly: all she really wanted was “a best friend who you think is hot.”Taylor Swift also talked about her fear that happiness in her personal life might dull her creativity. Much of her past songwriting was charged by heartbreak. But this album, as she described it, is something new, something like “catching lightning in a bottle.”She said everyone around has noticed a change in her because of Kelce.“I do think that someone in your life who fuels you, who makes you more you … everyone in my life is like, ‘You've never been so yourself,’ which is this interesting thing, that you've been you your whole life. But we are different shades and different ourselves at different volume levels.&quot;And this person came into my life and everybody's like, ‘Yeah, you've never been so you’ and I think that comes through in the music. People who fuel you, they fuel every part of you and they make you walk taller, and they make you present in a more vibrant way and so hopefully that, you know, bleeds into the music too.”Travis Kelce worked with a designer Taylor Swift briefly mentioned for her engagement ringDuring the same interview, Taylor Swift shared that Travis Kelce designed her engagement ring with jeweler Kindred Lubeck, known for her intricate, hand-engraved gold work. Swift recalled showing him a video of Lubeck’s work about a year and a half ago, simply because she thought it was cool.“He was just paying attention to everything, it turns out, because when I saw the ring I (gasped) … I was like, ‘I know who made this, I know who made this,’ and also, you listen to me,” she said. “It was like, you really know me. I didn’t know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that’s kind of a flex.”Given how Taylor Swift gushes about Travis Kelce, many such more stories are sure to come.