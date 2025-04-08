  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • "Everybody's position is up for grabs": Todd Bowles makes feelings clear about Buccaneers' cornerbacks

"Everybody's position is up for grabs": Todd Bowles makes feelings clear about Buccaneers' cornerbacks

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Apr 08, 2025 15:56 GMT
NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

No one in the pass coverage department should feel safe for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into next season. During last week's league meetings, coach Todd Bowles said it was "crystal clear" that the team needs more depth in the cornerback department.

Ad

Tampa's cornerback team last season consisted of Zyon McCollum, Jamel Dean and Tykee Smith. However, they may not all be with the Bucs next season.

"Like I said, everybody's position is up for grabs," Bowles said via a transcript from the team. "I think Zyon is probably 1A, 1B because Zyon stayed healthier during the year."

Last season, the Bucs were in the league's bottom half defensively, ranked 18th in terms of yards allowed per game (341.8).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Dean has to get healthy," the coach added. "He comes in, and he plays – he can't play half a year, every couple of years. He understands he has to stay healthy, and he's doing everything he can to be healthy, but we have to have some depth there, just in case. If somebody comes in and competes with him, he's going to have to compete."
Ad

Tampa allowed 243.9 passing yards per game in the 2024 regular season, with only the Detroit Lions (244.0), Baltimore Ravens (244.1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (257.4) allowing more.

The Bucs, renowned for their stellar defensive unit in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Tony Dungy was their head coach, have struggled in that department under Bowles, particularly in pass coverage. No Tampa cornerback has made the Pro Bowl since Darrelle Revis in 2013.

Bucs' options at cornerback

Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers can handle their lack of depth at the cornerback position in a few ways. One is to stay with what they have and hope to improve in other areas, or hope Jamel Dean, among others, can stay healthy.

Ad

After all, two of the three teams that were worse than Tampa regarding passing yards allowed per game in 2024, the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens, made the playoffs last season.

The other option would be the upcoming NFL Draft, and some promising cornerbacks, including potentially Jahdae Barron, Will Johnson, and Maxwell Hairston, should be available when the Bucs are on the clock at #19.

Meanwhile, there's free agency and Jack Jones, who the Las Vegas Raiders released. He would be a cheap option at just over $1 million per Over The Cap. At the same time, he gave up eight touchdowns last season and a passer rating of 98.5, according to Pro Football Reference.

There are plenty of ways Bucs can address this situation, though each carries a high degree of risk.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी