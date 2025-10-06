  • home icon
  "Everybody takes everything out of context": C.J. Stroud sets record straight on losing athleticism comment after Texans' win vs. Ravens

"Everybody takes everything out of context": C.J. Stroud sets record straight on losing athleticism comment after Texans' win vs. Ravens

By Prasen
Modified Oct 06, 2025 01:54 GMT
NFL: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
C.J. Stroud sets record straight on losing athleticism after Texans' win vs. Ravens - Source: Imagn

C.J. Stroud set the record straight after his Houston Texans obliterated the Baltimore Ravens 44-10 in Week 5. The 24-year-old quarterback sparked chatter two days ago when he talked about “getting old” and losing some of the explosiveness that he had during his high school days.

“I was just playing, I was in a joking way when I said that but I think I showed a little athleticism today,” Stroud told CBS Sports. “I ain’t been out on the edge in a minute, so I thought I maybe should have got in, but I’m just happy my o-line was blocking great. They gave me an edge, and I took off. I’m feeling fast again.”
After the game, Stroud made sure to clarify that his earlier comments about slowing down were taken out of context.

“Everybody takes everything out of context,” he added. “I’m focused on winning and helping this team, that’s all that matters.”

The Texans’ Week 5 domination highlighted Stroud’s growth as a leader and showed that any “lost explosiveness” is a hoax.

C.J. Stroud and Texans trump Ravens

The Houston Texans made a statement Sunday. Led by C.J. Stroud from the front, they dismantled the Ravens on the road. Stroud was lights out, completing 23 of 27 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

The Texans dominated early, jumping out to a 24-3 halftime lead and never looking back. Ravens' backup quarterback Cooper Rush struggled, throwing three interceptions and failing to reach the end zone.

Houston’s offense entered the game ranked 25th, but clicked on all cylinders. They converted on third and fourth downs, mixed in the run when needed, and executed flawlessly in the passing game.

For the Ravens, the loss exposed major flaws. With seven starters and six 2024 Pro Bowlers inactive, Baltimore struggled in all three phases, failing to generate any momentum beyond an opening drive. Their early-season struggles suggest that major organizational changes could be on the way if results don’t improve.

