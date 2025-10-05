“His shoe game bogus” “Too old”: NFL fans flame C.J. Stroud as Texans QB arrives for Week 5 game vs. Ravens

C.J. Stroud became a talking point on X on Sunday afternoon and not because of his arm. The Houston Texans quarterback drew a wave of reactions on X for his pregame outfit as he entered M&amp;T Bank Stadium. This was ahead of a critical Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.Stroud showed up wearing a boxy jacket with oversized chest pockets, loose-fitting trousers and dark platform-style leather shoes.Fan reacted at the video in X.&quot;Too old he should retire,&quot; one fan said.Nicky Mancinelli @NickyM42453LINK@HoustonTexans Too old he should retire&quot;His shoe game bogus yo! Wtf all that money!,&quot; another fan said.IcedAmaru @19Jac86LINK@HoustonTexans His shoe game bogus yo! Wtf all that money! 🙍🏾&quot;Oh yea I can tell by that weak ass Denim fit he not finna hoop today,&quot; a fan said.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;2nd week he pulls up with no cap. Lets get it,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Oh NO...Platform shoes are coming back,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Now if he can dig down and find a killer and a dog in him with a offensive line. That would be great,&quot; a fan said.C.J. Stroud joked with reporters on Friday, his 24th birthday, that he feels “not as quick” as he used to be, poking fun at himself for getting older.Texans offense seeks spark as C.J. Stroud faces familiar foeNFL: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Credits: Imagn)Houston (1-3) arrives in Baltimore searching for answers. After a shutout win over Tennessee briefly stopped their early skid, the Texans remain stuck near the bottom of the league in scoring and efficiency. Their attack has struggled to sustain drives, with protection issues and turnovers holding back the offense.Sunday’s opponent brings its own complications. Baltimore’s defense is short-handed due to injuries to multiple starters, but the scheme remains aggressive and opportunistic. C.J. Stroud's yet to record a win against the Ravens, including last year’s lopsided Christmas Day loss in Houston that saw him sacked repeatedly and picked off once.The Texans’ passing game hasn’t found its rhythm through four weeks, with Stroud’s production dipping from his standout rookie campaign.Baltimore will turn to Cooper Rush at quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined, but the Ravens’ home record against Houston sets the stage for a test. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.