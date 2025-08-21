“Everyone’s going to freak out”: John Middlekauff predicts 'circus' around Shedeur Sanders’ future as Browns hand QB1 job to Joe Flacco 

The situation surrounding Shedeur Sanders continues to get interesting. Amid their preparations for the final preseason game against the LA Rams this weekend, the Cleveland Browns finalized their starting quarterback for 2025. On Monday, they announced that Joe Flacco will be taking over as the QB1.Following the announcement, analyst John Middlekauf shared his thoughts on the Browns' quarterback department situation with four active players on the depth chart. He also made an interesting prediction on Shedeur Sanders' future with the team.&quot;Joe Flacco was always going to start week 1 for the Cleveland Browns,&quot; Middlekauf said on his &quot;3&amp;Out&quot; podcast. &quot;That's not the story. The only story is now what's going to be their quarterback depth chart when the season starts?&quot;Dillon Gabriel's gonna start a game in the regular season, assuming they're both healthy before Shedeur Sanders, and everyone's gonna freak out. Yet this organization chose this guy ahead of him for that reason. I think this circus is going to grow dramatically,&quot; he added.After reportedly receiving the fewest reps in training camp, Coach Prime's son made his preseason debut for the Browns against the Carolina Panthers. He put up an impressive performance, completing 14 of the 23 passes he attempted for 138 yards and two touchdowns.However, because of his oblique injury, Dillon Gabriel got the nod as the starter last week against the Panthers. Unlike Sanders, he did not score any touchdowns but recorded 143 passing yards with one interception to his name.During a post-practice press conference on Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update on Sanders' injury and his status for their final preseason game.&quot;Doing more, and then, the important part is finding out how (Sanders) comes out of today, how he felt,&quot; Stefanski said via CBSSports.com. &quot;We'll know more both after practice and know tomorrow morning, how he's feeling.&quot;Skip Bayless calls out Jimmy Haslam for Shedeur Sanders draftCoach Prime's son was initially a projected top-three pick in this year's draft. However, he ended up falling out of the first four rounds before being acquired by the Browns with the No. 144 pick. This decision came after they selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round.On Wednesday, Skip Bayless criticized team owner Jimmy Haslam for drafting Shedeur Sanders. He said the rookie quarterback was brought in just for publicity purposes.&quot;It has just torn me apart that Shedeur Sanders, on the doorstep of doing something revolutionary, pulled an oblique muscle and couldn't play Saturday in the Browns' second preseason game, which allowed Dillon Gabriel to take over the stage as the other rookie quarterback who was taken 50 slots above Shedeur,&quot; Bayless said on &quot;The Skip Bayless Show&quot;.&quot;Fifty slots, because nobody in Cleveland wanted Shedeur except for the owner, Jimmy Haslam, who stepped in and said, 'That's enough. Take him.' Jimmy Haslam wanted the buzz, the publicity. It was, for him, sort of a publicity stunt,&quot; he added.Shedeur Sanders' future with the team continues to be a hot topic of discussion ahead of the 2025 season. Will the Browns allow him to start a game during his rookie debut?How do you think the Cleveland Browns will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.