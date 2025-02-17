"Everyone has to take accountability" - Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes feelings known on HC Doug Pederson’s firing following 4-13 season

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke candidly about the firing of Doug Pederson. He emphasized that players share responsibility for the team's disappointing 4-13 season.

Lawrence struggled with injuries and inconsistent play throughout the 2024 campaign. Pederson was fired on Jan. 7, following a dismal 26-23 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Speaking on the "Up and Adams" show on Monday, Lawrence addressed the coaching change.

"Everybody has their part and everyone has to take the accountability," Lawrence said. "But, yeah, I was. Surprise, I don't know about surprise just because this is a results business and it's unfortunate how the season went and they decided to move on from coach."

The dismissal came just months after Jaguars owner Shad Khan called the roster "the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars ever" during training camp.

Trevor Lawrence gets more candid on the path forward

Trevor Lawrence acknowledged the disconnect that had reportedly developed between Pederson and Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. Tight end Evan Engram seemingly alluded to this in January.

"There's a lot of factors that have gone into our season," Engram said to reporters. "It's not just the coaching. It's everybody."

Wide receiver Christian Kirk echoed these sentiments while expressing appreciation for Pederson's impact.

"It's unfortunate because at the end of the day we all had a hand in it," Kirk said in January. "I have a ton of respect for Doug. He's made me a better football player, better man. I think he's one of the better coaches to have coached in this league, and it's just unfortunate the way that things went."

As the team moves forward with new Jaguars coach Liam Coen, Lawrence faces mounting pressure to deliver on his potential. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, offensive line improvements should top the team's priority list this offseason.

Khan's decision to retain Baalke while firing Pederson surprised many observers. The owner explained his reasoning during a Zoom call with the media in January.

"I didn't want to throw the baby out with the bathwater," Khan said. "To change all of that is almost like suicidal. That's like shooting yourself in the foot."

This marks the sixth head coaching change during Khan's 13-year ownership, a period in which the team has suffered double-digit losses in 10 seasons. Pederson's 23-30 record with Jacksonville included a memorable playoff comeback win against the LA Chargers in January 2023, but his teams struggled mightily in close games. They went 3-10 in one-score contests this season.

For Lawrence and the Jaguars, the focus turns to rebuilding under Coen. Coen's offense helped transform Baker Mayfield's career in Tampa Bay last season. The QB will need improved protection as Jacksonville traded left tackle Cam Robinson at the deadline and may lose Brandon Scherff in free agency — if he hopes to reach his potential in 2025.

