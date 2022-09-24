"Everyone is talking about Brett Favre stealing from poor Mississippians but fail to mention rich b***h Tom Brady got millions in PPP money" - Fans raise questions over Buccaneers QB's PPP loan

Today is an age of constant comparisons. It is not good enough to be great, as Tom Brady is finding out to his chagrin, but one must always be compared. Others would say that it is vital to keep public personalities in check, so that issues like Brett Favre using public money for private gain are caught well in advance.

To provide a bit of context to this story, we must look at what each person did and compare the situations. Brett Favre used his connections with the Mississippi establishment to reroute money from welfare funds to get a volleyball court built that benefitted his daughter. The sordid details look set to get even murkier as people involved in the transactions are revealed, with one of them pleading guilty to impropriety.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, even though his net worth is estimated to be upward of $250 million, received a loan out of the paycheck protection program (PPP) during the COVID pandemic. He received $960,855 on April 15, 2020, for his company TB12. The loan has since been forgiven, even though there are no records that show if the pandemic effected his business in any way. It leaves a sour taste considering his net worth that he got a loan of nearly $1 million when other businesses that did not have such rich benefactors went under.

NFL fans did not hold back in criticizing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for his actions:

kenyadad12 @kenyadad12 Sooo

Everyone is talking about Brett Favre stealing from poor Mississippians but fail to mention rich bitch Tom Brady got millions in PPP money SoooEveryone is talking about Brett Favre stealing from poor Mississippians but fail to mention rich bitch Tom Brady got millions in PPP money

WendyT @WendyTSRQ @kenyadad12 Brady was able to hide among all the other PPP grifters. Farve cuts a singular figure of greed in the nation's poorest state. He helps keep "Thank God for Mississippi" the Arkansas state motto @kenyadad12 Brady was able to hide among all the other PPP grifters. Farve cuts a singular figure of greed in the nation's poorest state. He helps keep "Thank God for Mississippi" the Arkansas state motto

Diane Miklasiewicz @Kodi4momma @tina_reunite @renee3147 Wait !!! We have Tom Brady accepting $1,000,000 in PPP loans! He doesn’t have enough money???? What’s up with these people never having enough taking from small business and poor people. @tina_reunite @renee3147 Wait !!! We have Tom Brady accepting $1,000,000 in PPP loans! He doesn’t have enough money???? What’s up with these people never having enough taking from small business and poor people.

Dark Jawbreaker💙 @Mattrtwhite Tom Brady took a $1M PPP loan. He made $83M that year and purchased a multi million dollar boat days after the loan



Brett Favre took $5M earmarked for people in MS living beneath the poverty level



Colin Kaepernick took a knee



Who lost their NFL career? Tom Brady took a $1M PPP loan. He made $83M that year and purchased a multi million dollar boat days after the loanBrett Favre took $5M earmarked for people in MS living beneath the poverty levelColin Kaepernick took a kneeWho lost their NFL career?

Penski23 @penski23 @JedediahBila Neither should churches or PPP thieves! I'll wait! For gods sake Tom millionaire Brady got a million taxpayers dollars and bought a boat! Trump forgave his loan! Where is your outrage now? @JedediahBila Neither should churches or PPP thieves! I'll wait! For gods sake Tom millionaire Brady got a million taxpayers dollars and bought a boat! Trump forgave his loan! Where is your outrage now? https://t.co/bngTolnbru

Gone to the dogs @MaxSmart25 Tom Brady is building a $17M house, but decided to rip the US taxpayer off by obtaining a PPP loan during the pandemic. This loan must be investigated and returned if found to be unnecessary. Vote blue to stop this greedy man from keeping this money if he didn’t need the loan. Tom Brady is building a $17M house, but decided to rip the US taxpayer off by obtaining a PPP loan during the pandemic. This loan must be investigated and returned if found to be unnecessary. Vote blue to stop this greedy man from keeping this money if he didn’t need the loan.

JanzLinez 🎃🖤🎃genealogy addict 🔍 @janciletti @Mattrtwhite Tom Brady not only bought a yacht after getting the PPP loan, depriving small businesses of funds...he got the loan canceled and doesn't have to pay it back... but could afford yacth that cost millions. @Mattrtwhite Tom Brady not only bought a yacht after getting the PPP loan, depriving small businesses of funds...he got the loan canceled and doesn't have to pay it back... but could afford yacth that cost millions.

Bishop Talbert Swan @TalbertSwan Another tale of 3 QB’s



Tom Brady took a $1M PPP loan. He made $83M that year and purchased a multi million dollar boat days after the loan



Brett Favre took $5M earmarked for people in MS living beneath the poverty level



Colin Kaepernick took a knee



Who lost their NFL career? Another tale of 3 QB’sTom Brady took a $1M PPP loan. He made $83M that year and purchased a multi million dollar boat days after the loanBrett Favre took $5M earmarked for people in MS living beneath the poverty levelColin Kaepernick took a kneeWho lost their NFL career? https://t.co/aqvPskOvLX

Greta Van Susteren @greta I used to admire ⁦ @TomBrady ⁩ - but w/ net worth of $270m and contract of millions..did he really need to apply for this money? This sure is not the American spirit of WW2 or even the post 9/11 when Americans helped each other in crisis; your thoughts? I used to admire ⁦@TomBrady⁩ - but w/ net worth of $270m and contract of millions..did he really need to apply for this money? This sure is not the American spirit of WW2 or even the post 9/11 when Americans helped each other in crisis; your thoughts? https://t.co/qqoacF0dgE

Tom Brady and Brett Favre not the only ones to game the system

Rich people being immoral and gaming the system is a tale as old as time. Neither Tom Brady nor Brett Favre are the first ones to get ensnared in a scandal, and they certainly will not be the last ones to do so.

There have been instances of NFL players defrauding the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was set up for the benefit of NFL players to take care of their health care needs that were not covered by insurance. A total of 15 players pled guilty to misusing the service.

The NFL itself, as an organization, has not been immune from using its reach to benefit itself. While football's impact on CTE was being studied, it allegedly repeatedly tried to interfere with the scientific findings to paint itself in a better light.

One hopes that the opprobrium that Brett Favre and Tom Brady have received will be enough to inform those who think of cheating the system to think many times before they seek material benefits where they need none. Knowing human nature, though, these will not be the last such cases.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far