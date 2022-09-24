"Everyone is talking about Brett Favre stealing from poor Mississippians but fail to mention rich b***h Tom Brady got millions in PPP money" - Fans raise questions over Buccaneers QB's PPP loan

Today is an age of constant comparisons. It is not good enough to be great, as Tom Brady is finding out to his chagrin, but one must always be compared. Others would say that it is vital to keep public personalities in check, so that issues like Brett Favre using public money for private gain are caught well in advance.
To provide a bit of context to this story, we must look at what each person did and compare the situations. Brett Favre used his connections with the Mississippi establishment to reroute money from welfare funds to get a volleyball court built that benefitted his daughter. The sordid details look set to get even murkier as people involved in the transactions are revealed, with one of them pleading guilty to impropriety.
Tom Brady, on the other hand, even though his net worth is estimated to be upward of $250 million, received a loan out of the paycheck protection program (PPP) during the COVID pandemic. He received $960,855 on April 15, 2020, for his company TB12. The loan has since been forgiven, even though there are no records that show if the pandemic effected his business in any way. It leaves a sour taste considering his net worth that he got a loan of nearly $1 million when other businesses that did not have such rich benefactors went under.
NFL fans did not hold back in criticizing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for his actions:
Tom Brady and Brett Favre not the only ones to game the system
Rich people being immoral and gaming the system is a tale as old as time. Neither Tom Brady nor Brett Favre are the first ones to get ensnared in a scandal, and they certainly will not be the last ones to do so.
There have been instances of NFL players defrauding the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was set up for the benefit of NFL players to take care of their health care needs that were not covered by insurance. A total of 15 players pled guilty to misusing the service.
The NFL itself, as an organization, has not been immune from using its reach to benefit itself. While football's impact on CTE was being studied, it allegedly repeatedly tried to interfere with the scientific findings to paint itself in a better light.
One hopes that the opprobrium that Brett Favre and Tom Brady have received will be enough to inform those who think of cheating the system to think many times before they seek material benefits where they need none. Knowing human nature, though, these will not be the last such cases.