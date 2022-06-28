"Everything you got for Deshaun doesn't count anymore" - NFL analyst says league could confiscate Texans’ draft picks acquired in Watson trade

Whatever Deshaun Watson's punishment is, it will leave a lasting mark on his 2022 season and his legacy. Even if he keeps his fully guaranteed money, he'll still have to sit on the couch all season instead of playing football. However, the Texans, who many argue are also at fault for enabling him, cannot be suspended or fined the same way as the quarterback.

As such, with at least in the mind of one NFL analyst, the NFL needs a way to deincentivize this kind of behavior in the future. Meaning, the team could lose their new draft picks acquired in the trade. Speaking on the Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, Matt Williamson speculated that the team may find themselves without the robust compensation they acquired in the trade. Here's how he put it:

"All of a sudden, just looking at the compensation for the Watson trade. You look at it, and I know we're gonna talk about this trade from a historic perspective. Not only they might not get Watson but their picks are long gone."

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt In the Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing, my sense is Watson counsel will not only bring up behavior of certain owners, but acquiescence of the Texans re Watson's behavior.

Representing Watson is Jeffrey Kessler, longtime thorn in management's side. He will hold no punches. In the Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing, my sense is Watson counsel will not only bring up behavior of certain owners, but acquiescence of the Texans re Watson's behavior.Representing Watson is Jeffrey Kessler, longtime thorn in management's side. He will hold no punches.

He went on to explain how the options for punishing teams are more limited than players:

"Those pics just vanish, period. The NFL [could] say, everything you got for Deshaun doesn't count anymore. You get nothing. [Right now,] if there's ramifications, fines, or 5 million bucks or whatever, that's substantial to me but not to them. Is it gonna cost them the picks they got back for Watson?"

Deshaun Watson's situation

No. 4 at Cleveland Browns Press Conference

Per CBS, the Texans got a haul for trading their quarterback to the Cleveland Browns. They received six total picks while the Browns received Deshaun Watson and a sixth-round draft pick in 2024. The Texans have already used part of the capital acquired in the trade, as two of the six picks were 2022 draft picks.

The team now has 2023 first and third-round pick and a 2024 first-round along with a fourth-round pick to cash-in on. The Texans don't have to worry about paying their quarterback big money anymore.

The Cleveland Browns are footing the bill, which is a hefty one. The quarterback signed a contract valued at $230 million that is essentially fully guaranteed. Meaning, no matter how bad the quarterback plays or how long he's forced to sit it because of the NFL, he will still make almost every cent of his current deal.

The deal runs for five years and severely hampers the team's salary cap well into the mid-decade.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far