Ex-49ers TE Kevin Ware Jr. pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend Taylor Pomaski more than 3 years after his arrest

The former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr., who played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Redskins, has pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski. On Wednesday, Ware reached a deal with the prosecution in exchange for pleading guilty to the murder charges.

According to the New York Post, Ware has been sentenced to 30 years in jail.

On April 25, 2021, Pomaski was last seen at a house party. However, investigators revealed how Pomaski disappeared due to suspicious circumstances.

In December 2021, a human body was found in a ditch in Harris County, which was later identified as Pomaski. On July 28, 2022, Ware was allegedly reported for murdering Pomaski as well as tampering with the evidence.

According to court documents, Ware "cut Pomaski's body with a knife, hit her with a blunt object, strangled her and then burned her corpse." Eric Zuleger, ex-boyfriend of Pomaski, later shared how she was in a toxic and abusive relationship during the time she disappeared.

“Taylor reached out to me many times throughout the month of April. We were talking about her getting out of there, getting back on her feet, getting herself set and stabilized,” Zuleger said via KHOU 11 News.

Taylor Pomaski's father talked about his child after she went missing

Shortly after Taylor Pomaski went missing in April 2021, her father talked about his missing daughter in an interview with ABC13.

"She'd walk into a room, very bright and bubbly, if that makes sense. [She] greeted everybody with a big ol' smile. Very friendly, very outgoing. It kind of hit us early in the day. We haven't heard from her in a week and a half, two weeks at this point."

Kevin Ware went to Klein Oak High School in Harris County before joining the University of Washington football team. Ware was undrafted in the 2003 NFL draft but was later signed by the Washington Redskins. He played with the Redskins for 11 games before leaving the franchise to join the San Francisco 49ers.

