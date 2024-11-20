Ex-Bears star Jay Cutler is engaged to longtime girlfriend Samantha Robertson: Report

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has exchanged rings with his girlfriend, Samantha Robertson. The couple has been dating for almost a year, and Cutler's engagement comes almost two years after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Kristin Cavallari in 2022.

The news of Cutler and Robertson's engagement came through a report by PEOPLE on Tuesday. According to the report, the couple has yet to make a public announcement about their engagement, but it is expected to happen soon.

Talking about the engagement, it's not yet revealed when the two exchanged rings. However, according to PEOPLE, it could most likely be earlier this month. The publication reported that the couple attended the premiere of Yellowstone season 5 on November 7.

During her red carpet appearance alongside Cutler, Samantha Robertson was spotted donning her sparkling diamond engagement ring. Robertson and Jay Cutler went public with their relationship last year in September with an adorable Instagram post.

Kristin Cavallari opens up about divorce from Jay Cutler

During her appearance on the “Let's Be Honest” podcast on Oct. 22, Kristin Cavallari opened up about her divorce from her ex-husband Jay Cutler. Expressing how her "heart broke" during her 7 years long marriage, Cavallari said:

"My heart broke in my marriage," Cavallari said. "Even though I'm the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned. And I really tried f---ing everything I could. It's just heartbreaking when you want something so badly but you just can't get there. And I would say my heart was broken for years in my marriage — I mean it was."

"I'm not talking s--- about Jay at all. I'm really not. But I will say, we are in the best place that we've been in. And it's been four and a half years. It took four years. But things are really good with us now. So much so that we even sat together at one of Camden's basketball games recently, and that makes me so happy, because honestly, I never thought that we would get there. I really didn't."

Jay Cutler was arrested in Franklin last month for DWI charges. During the same podcast, Kristin Cavallari also talked about her ex-husband's arrest.

