Ex-Bills Micah Hyde pays tribute to Josh Allen after historic MVP win

Micah Hyde toaster his former Bills teammate Josh Allen's historic MVP win by going on X/Twitter with a simple message. The safety, who announced his retirement after his team's defeat in the AFC Championship game to the Chiefs earlier this month, said that there was nobody more deserving of the award.

Micah Hyde also congratulated Josh Allen on winning the prestigious honor and said that he hopes that this is the first of many. He wrote on the social media platform,

"Nobody better! Congrats @JoshAllenQB. First of many! LFG!"

Micah Hyde adds to his X comment by commending Bills QB Josh Allen's leadership

Micah Hyde added to his thoughts by telling the Buffalo Bill's official website that what impessed him the most about Josh Allen this season was his quarterback's leadership. The safety said that even though the quarterback has always led from the front, he is more at ease with the game coming to him, noting,

"He's become more confident in his leadership. He's not trying to be somebody he's not. I'm not saying he's done that in the past. He's just letting the game come to him. He enjoys showing up every day and being around his boys."

It was a message reiterated by head coach Sean McDermott. He credited his quarterback for being the reason that they had such a good season and praised his consistency for keeping it up year after year. The Bills' coach said,

"Josh Allen's leadership, his consistent leadership, was the biggest reason why we did what we did this season. So, anybody that tries to say otherwise, I know better. I've seen it. Him now doing that every season for us, not an easy undertaking."

Josh Allen had the final word and he was quick to credit his teammates, like Micah Hyde, and the entire Buffalo organization in his acceptance speech. But he added his gratitude for the city, who have championed him, and promised to keep working to finally bring the Super Bowl one day.

"I think it means a lot to the city. This is something that they were probably rooting for…I know that anytime we step onto that field in our stadium, they're all chanting MVP. It's such a surreal feeling to know that they care so much and care so much about this. I wish we weren't hosting this trophy... I wish we were hoisting the Lombardi. We're gonna keep working until we do."

The quarterback is the first Bills player in his position to win the MVP award. The other two have both been running backs: O.J. Simpson and Thurman Thomas.

