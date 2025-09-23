Ex-Bucs HC breaks down Jaxson Dart's real advantage in Giants offense as Brian Daboll benches Russell Wilson for rookie QB

  • home icon
By Rob Gullo
Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:31 GMT
This Sunday, New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will get his first career start as the Giants face the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed to the Giants' quarterback room Tuesday that Dart would replace Russell Wilson as the team's starter, after an 0-3 start.

Daboll is hoping the rookie can save the Giants' season after an 0-3 start, and potentially some of the staff's jobs.

With the Giants making the switch, former NFL coach Bruce Arians chimed on Daboll's decision and thinks the Giants will benefit from the move. He thinks Jaxson Dart will be able to extend drives with his feet and thinks he will bring a new spark of energy to the Giants' offense.

"I definitely think it was time to drop the clipboard," said Arians via the Pat McAfee Show. "Start getting the reps in practice, start playing, I think his legs can add so much to that offense. Now, be smart and slide. You don't have to show how tough you are. His legs will help get some first downs that they haven't had, and the energy that he brings. And he can throw the damn football really, really well."
Arians then said to McAfee he would have made the decision to start Jaxson Dart three weeks ago, meaning he would have entered the season with him as the starter.

What's next for Russell Wilson following Jaxson Dart taking his starting job?

Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants this offseason. After this season, the Giants could move on from him.

Wilson had a phenomenal career with the Seattle Seahawks from 2012-2021, but since then, has been on three different teams and hasn't been able to settle in as a franchise quarterback.

The Denver Broncos traded for him in 2021 and signed him to a five-year $245 million extension. He was released after just two seasons with them, going 11-19 as a starter.

The following season, Wilson sigend a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and went 6-5 as a starter, leading the Steelers to the playoffs, They elected to move on from him this offseason after he bcame a free agent.

With Wilson getting benched, it looks like there could be a good chance that he hits free agency next offseason. What do you think is next for Wilson?

