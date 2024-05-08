Ex-Bucs WR Antonio Brown reacts to Gisele Bundchen's 'plus one' joke during Tom Brady’s viral Netflix roast

The Roast of Tom Brady has become the event of the offseason. The jabs thrown at the retired quarterback in three hours were more than he received since retiring. Antonio Brown's name was mentioned during the program, but he emerged unscathed and one-up on the rest of the subjects.

Before the roast, Brown had joked that he would steal Gisele Bündchen from Brady. Kevin Hart mentioned the joke in his roast of the QB during the Netflix special on May 5th. On May 7th, Jason Whitlock asked Brown about Hart's shoutout for Brown.

"That's funny," Brown replied.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whitlock then asked Brown about his relationship with Tom Brady in 2024.

"It's cool, I think I talked with him like two weeks ago," Brown replied.

Hart had joked that Bündchen and Brown had come to the roast on a date, per Essentially Sports.

"Gisele, exactly here supporting you tonight but just in full transparency, she came as Antonio Brown’s plus one. What? What? What? What did I say?" Hart said at the roast.

The way Brown had left things with Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers led some to believe he had severed all ties with them.

Near the end of the 2021 season, Brown infamously ripped off his shoulder pads and shirt on the sideline at a showdown against the New York Jets. He then jogged out of the stadium, doing jumping jacks for the crowd on the way out.

Tom Brady reemerges from the shadows

Brady at 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Red Carpet

Following his retirement announcement early in the 2023 offseason, Tom Brady largely operated from behind the scenes. There were occasional posts on social media and an appearance in Foxborough during the 2023 regular season. But it was perhaps the quietest period in the QB's life since college.

With the 2024 offseason entering the back nine, the QB's break from the spotlight is nearing its end. This fall, the former QB is scheduled to step into the broadcasting booth with FOX to commentate on games every week.

Some speculated he wouldn't be able to take the heat of such a public position. But sitting through a three-hour televised roast at least adds experience to his resume.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback