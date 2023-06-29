DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook have each faced similar situations during the 2023 NFL offseason. The two veteran stars were released by their former teams, making them unrestricted free agents. They can each sign with any team that offers them a new contract, but surprisingly, they both remain free agents weeks after being released.

Considering their elite production during their careers, it may be a bit shocking to many around the NFL that neither has signed with a new team. Former NFL executive Scott Pioli is not one of them. He recently appeared on an epsiode of "Good Morning Football" to explain why DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook could choose to remain free agents for a bit longer.

Here's what Pioli had to say about the situation:

"At this point in time in the year, there's a lot of teams that have blown through their cash commitments for the year. And as crazy as it sounds, when you look at players like Dalvin Cook, it's going to cost a lot of money, it's going to cost a lot of cash. D Hop is going to cost a lot of cash ... so it comes down to the situation of where the cap is.

"There's also this other thing. Any time that you do a deal, it takes both sides. And right now, veteran players that are in situations like this, sometimes what they want to do is they want to sit tight. They want to put themselves in the best situation ... get the best deal, the best situation, the best circumstance. Veteran players don't like training camp, so they may just be sitting tight. And a team can only do a deal if a player wants to get a deal."

Scott Pioli seems to believe that DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook would each benefit by waiting a bit longer before signing with a new NFL team. He thinks this could get them a better contract in a more favorable situation to succeed with a preferred team. He also added that it could help them avoid attending training camp, which apparently could be desirable for veterans like Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins.

Who is Scott Pioli?

Scott Pioli

Scott Pioli is one of the most successful NFL executives, especially in the modern era. He began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in 1992 and after stops with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets, he joined the New England Patriots in 2000 as a director of player personnel.

Pioli won three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots before being hired by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009 to serve as their general manager. He spent four years in the position, before finishing his NFL career as an assistant general manager with the Atlanta Falcons.

During his incredible career, Scott Pioli was named the NFL Executive of the Year in three different seasons. He was also named the best executive of the 2000s decade by ESPN, Sporting News and Sports Illustrated. He now serves as an NFL analyst from an executive angle.

