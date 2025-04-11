Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart are two quarterbacks that are high on NFL team's draft boards. There are quite a few teams in the National Football League that are in need of a quarterback but, according to former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, none of them are long-term options.

Ad

Daniel, who spent time as the backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, expressed his feelings on his "Scoop City" podcast on Thursday. He mentioned both Dart and Sanders and said that he doesn't see either quarterback leading a team for the next decade or so.

“You don't need quarterback," Chase Daniel via the Scoop City podcast. "You traded for Kenny Picket, you go get Kirk Cousins, have Atlanta pay some of the stuff. I mean, this is just me talking you know, but like you're talking two guys. Go get two guys that can do that… We're going to talk about this a lot more continually until the draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's like with the next quarterbacks available - Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart, these guys aren't franchise decade players that you're going to literally have run your franchise for the next 10 years, at least right now. So if you're unsure of them take the best player available.” [9:10]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Chase Daniel's harsh take on the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class continued. He then encouraged NFL teams to draft the best available player instead of a quarterback in the first round.

NFL Insider gave insight into QB Jaxson Dart's pre-draft visits

Cam Ward is expected to be drafter No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft. That leaves Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart as the only other likely quarterbacks to be drafted in the first-round.

Ad

Teams selecting in the first round who need another option at quarterback have been doing their due diligence in the final weeks of draft prep. ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared earlier this week that Jaxson Dart has already visited with the Cleveland Browns and was headed to the Las Vegas Raiders next.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Schefter also revealed in the post on X that the former Ole Miss quarterback has also spent time with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN's Draft expert Todd McShay recently released his latest mock draft and predicted Dart to be drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the ninth overall selection. He then had the Cleveland Browns selecting Shedeur Sanders with the No. 15 pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles