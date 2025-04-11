Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart are two quarterbacks that are high on NFL team's draft boards. There are quite a few teams in the National Football League that are in need of a quarterback but, according to former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, none of them are long-term options.
Daniel, who spent time as the backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, expressed his feelings on his "Scoop City" podcast on Thursday. He mentioned both Dart and Sanders and said that he doesn't see either quarterback leading a team for the next decade or so.
“You don't need quarterback," Chase Daniel via the Scoop City podcast. "You traded for Kenny Picket, you go get Kirk Cousins, have Atlanta pay some of the stuff. I mean, this is just me talking you know, but like you're talking two guys. Go get two guys that can do that… We're going to talk about this a lot more continually until the draft.
"It's like with the next quarterbacks available - Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart, these guys aren't franchise decade players that you're going to literally have run your franchise for the next 10 years, at least right now. So if you're unsure of them take the best player available.” [9:10]
Chase Daniel's harsh take on the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class continued. He then encouraged NFL teams to draft the best available player instead of a quarterback in the first round.
NFL Insider gave insight into QB Jaxson Dart's pre-draft visits
Cam Ward is expected to be drafter No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft. That leaves Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart as the only other likely quarterbacks to be drafted in the first-round.
Teams selecting in the first round who need another option at quarterback have been doing their due diligence in the final weeks of draft prep. ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared earlier this week that Jaxson Dart has already visited with the Cleveland Browns and was headed to the Las Vegas Raiders next.
Schefter also revealed in the post on X that the former Ole Miss quarterback has also spent time with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
ESPN's Draft expert Todd McShay recently released his latest mock draft and predicted Dart to be drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the ninth overall selection. He then had the Cleveland Browns selecting Shedeur Sanders with the No. 15 pick.
