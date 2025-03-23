Ex-Chiefs QB floats Shedeur Sanders potentially joining Jameis Winston with Giants

The New York Giants finally signed a quarterback on Friday. The team seemingly turned on the prospect of Aaron Rodgers and changed its focus to Jameis Winston, securing him for two years and $8 million.

Ad

Winston is a former first-overall pick. He joined the NFL in 2015 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him ahead of Marcus Mariota. However, he struggled throughout his stint with the franchise, and in 2020, they decided to sign Tom Brady in free agency. Winston has become a journeyman ever since.

After the latest move was made official, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Chase Daniel gave his opinion on X (formerly Twitter). Already predicting what's going to happen in April, Daniel said that a quarterback room with Shedeur Sanders and Winston in New York "will be something":

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shedeur Sanders & Jameis Winston on the Giants will be something"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the new signing, the Giants can easily move on in the second season based on the contract's numbers, regardless of the dead cap. They made important signings on the defense as Brian Daboll earned a new season in charge of the roster.

Dianna Russini believes Giants will draft a quarterback with the third overall pick

The feeling among draft analysts is that the Giants will add a passer with a high pick, no matter which one it is. Dianna Russini, from The Athletic, stated in her appearance on Dan Patrick's show that New York tried to move to the first overall pick, but they'll select a quarterback even if they stay at #3:

Ad

“I do. I think the focus has always been to get a quarterback here. I think they've aggressively called up to Tennessee to try to move up. I think New York is going to do whatever they can to just try to get up and get a quarterback, and then sort of figure out where to go from there."

Ad

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is considered the best quarterback of the 2025 class by many. However, chances are that the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall pick, will select him.

As such, New York's selection of Shedeur Sanders as the third overall pick remains a high possibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.