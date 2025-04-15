Between the Dallas Cowboys' slow offseason and the Dallas Mavericks' shocking decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and Max Christie, there hasn't been much to be excited about for the city's sports fans. However, that may have changed on Monday.

After finishing the 2024 WNBA season with the second-worst record in the league, the Dallas Wings won the draft lottery and used the top pick to add former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers to the roster. The guard is coming off an NCAA Championship win and is expected to help the franchise turn a corner after their dismal campaign last year.

Dallas native and former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel is ecstatic about Bueckers landing with his hometown team. He shared his excitement on X, writing:

"Love that Paige Bueckers is in my hometown of Dallas. She’s going to fill the seats & make Dallas better!"

The Wings desperately needed a marquee attraction. Their average attendance of 5,910 was the second-lowest in the WNBA last year. The Atlanta Dream ranked last with 4,743 fans showing up on average to watch them in action.

Dallas hopes Bueckers will prompt fans to flock to the College Park Center in droves in the upcoming campaign and perhaps even cause ticket demands to skyrocket enough for them to move their home games to the American Airlines Center.

