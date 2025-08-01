Ex-Chiefs QB slams Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over Micah Parsons trade request

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones have been in contract talks for most of the offseason. The longtime Pro Bowler is eligible for a multi-year extension, but the Cowboys have yet to meet his demands for a suitable deal.According to Dianna Russini, the situation has worsened to the point where Parsons is considering requesting a trade. This news has sent shockwaves through the NFL, and former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniels has pointed the finger squarely at Jones.Daniels took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote,&quot;Jerry Jones is clearly responsible for all this.&quot;The former backup quarterback believes that the Cowboys' long-time owner is to blame for Parsons' dissatisfaction. The Cowboys have been very active this offseason, but for some reason, they have failed to extend the contract of arguably their best defensive player since Deion Sanders.Dianna Russini added that Parsons is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or a declaration that he is ending his relationship with the franchise, according to multiple league sources familiar with the situation.Furthermore, the two sides remain far apart as they enter the second week of training camp and are not currently engaged in negotiations. It's a setback for the franchise's hopes of returning to the playoffs after a disappointing 2024 season.Micah Parsons considers taking the Myles Garrett routeMicah Parsons and Myles Garrett are the star defensive players for the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns, respectively. Parsons might consider taking a page out of Garrett's book in the lead-up to the 2025 season.In February, Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland to join a team capable of contending for the Super Bowl. The trade request rocked the Browns due to Garrett's importance to the franchise.Eventually, the Browns opted to offer Garrett a then-record-breaking contract for a defensive player. So, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension to remain with the only team that he's played for as a pro.Micah Parsons is aiming to reset the pass rusher market with his upcoming deal. A potential trade request and the fear of losing him might finally prompt Jerry Jones and the Cowboys to offer a contract that reflects his value to the team.