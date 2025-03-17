Ex-Chiefs star Justin Reid makes feelings known about wanting “to crush” Ja’Marr Chase in games

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid talked about his competitive mindset when it comes to Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Reid left the Chiefs after winning two Super Bowls with the franchise. He signed a three-year $31.5 million deal with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chase became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with his new $161 million extension, including $112 million guaranteed.

Reid made his remarks during a visit to "The Up and Adams Show" on Monday.

"There's only one Ja'Marr," Reid said (18:34). "I'm saying about the fierceness of, like, yeah, how much I want to crush them. Maybe it's Mike Evans. I would say Mike Evans, but like, I don't know, when I play so many other receivers around the league is like, I don't know. It's not as personal, like, it's also not personal with Ja'Marr. But you know, sometimes it feels good. It always feels good."

Chase is fresh off a record-breaking 2024 season, pacing the league with 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdown receptions. His triple crown feat made him the fifth player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to top the league in all three receiving categories.

Justin Reid talks about playing for the Saints

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Justin Reid's relocation to New Orleans is a return home for the Louisiana native, who cited excitement about joining his hometown team.

"Every kid in Louisiana dreams about playing for the Saints," Reid said in his introductory press conference on Saturday. "As you go through this journey, you don't know if it's going to happen or not because you just go through this process. But I had an opportunity to make that dream come true. I can't tell you how excited I am."

The Sporting News' Patrick McAvoy discussed Reid's decision to leave Kansas City.

"Reid did exactly what the Chiefs could've asked from him," McAvoy wrote on Saturday. "He was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams and now landed a nice deal to play in front of his hometown team."

Reid's comments come as Chase's deal broke the previous record set by Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, who was the highest-paid non-QB.

ESPN indicated that Chase staged a "hold-in" in training camp last season and did not practicing with the team. The franchise receiver ultimately broke his impasse before the first game of the season.

