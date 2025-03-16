Justin Reid sends message to Chiefs after landing $31,500,000 deal with Saints 

The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with safety Justin Reid this offseason. After beginning his NFL career with the Houston Texans, Reid signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season.

The safety helped them win two Super Bowls while making it to Super Bowl LIX last season, where they lost to the Eagles.

Reid recorded a total of 265 tackles along with three interceptions during his three-season stint with the Chiefs. Last week, Justin Reid signed a three-year contract extension worth $31.5 million with the New Orleans Saints.

On Sunday, Justin Reid took to social media with an emotional message for the Chiefs. On his Instagram story, he shared a post by the team thanking him for his service. Reid accompanied the story with a heartfelt farewell to the fans and the team.

"Will always love you Kansas City," The safety wrote in the caption.

Justin Reid's IG story

Last season, Reid recorded a total of 87 tackles and two interceptions in the regular season. Over the years, he became a key part of Andy Reid's defense and made his contribution to the success they had in the past three seasons.

In his new journey with the Saints, the 2x Super Bowl champ will be reunited with former teammate Tyrann Mathieu. Both of them played together during Reid's rookie seasons with the Texans. He then replaced Tyrann Mathieu when he arrived in Kansas City ahead of the 2022 season.

During Friday's press conference, Reid talked about his past with Tyrann Matheiu. He stated that he is looking forward to beginning a new chapter with his former teammate in New Orleans.

"We already have experience with each other," Reid said. "Tyrann is a savvy vet: every offense needs to know where he's at because he'll just show up and steal the ball in some type of way. I see myself as a phyiscal tone-setter guy.

"And we just compliment each other really well; we have a strong line of communication, both cerebral players, can organize a defense. It's gonna be fun."

Justin Reid expresses excitement to play for the New Orleans Saints

Last season, the Saints finished with a disappointing 5-12 campaign. This led to the team firing Dennis Allen and bringing in Kellen Moore as the new coach. During his introductory press conference, Justin Reid talked about his excitement to play for the Saints under Moore.

He also stated that since he is from Louisiana, it was a dream of his to play for the franchise.

"Every kid in Louisiana dreams about playing for the Saints," Reid said. "As you go through this journey, you don't know if it's going to happen or not because you just go through this process. But I had an opportunity to make that dream come true. I can't tell you how excited I am."

The Saints have not won a Super Bowl since 2010. It will be interesting to see if the offseason changes will boost their chances of competing for the playoffs and the Lombardi trophy this upcoming season.

