Aaron Rodgers has wooed plenty of people with his skills on the gridiron. The Super Bowl winner is considered one of the most successful QBs in the modern era. However, there is one aspect of his personality that has been under fire for some time: His appreciation of conspiracy theories.

Rodgers previously faced retributions for his indulgence. But the free-spirited QB hasn’t stopped himself. A new conspiracy theory was unearthed recently that Rodgers apparently believes in. The theory was dubbed by a former CIA operative a tool of the Soviet-era KGB.

A couple of months ago, Aaron Rodgers appeared on the podcast ‘Look Into It’ hosted by Eddie Bravo. There, 10-time Pro Bowler laid out his thoughts on the outbreak of COVID-19 and HIV. Rodgers said:

“The Blueprint, the game plan was made in the 80s, create a pandemic, you know, with a virus that's going wild, right?”

However, it did not take long for Marc Polymeropoulos, an ex-CIA veteran, to bring some clarity into Rodgers’ claims. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Aaron Rodgers is parroting a Soviet intelligence active measures campaign, from the 80s. See pages 244-245 of 'The Sword and the Shield.'”

Over the years, Rodgers has put forth many bizarre theories and it doesn’t seem the QB is slowing down anytime soon.

Aaron Rodgers is back to try one more time

After a blockbuster move in last year's offseason, four-time MVP Rodgers could not be of much help to the New York Jets. However, the 40-year-old seems to be all healed up from his Achilles injury and has joined training sessions with the squad.

As voluntary workouts began for almost all franchises, Rodgers reported for duty. The workouts are divided into two phases. Phase 1 will last two weeks and then Phase 2 will include on-field practices lasting three weeks. Fans across the league will hope to see more of Aaron Rodgers this year as he strives for his second Lombardi Trophy.

