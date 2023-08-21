Ex-Colts DB advises Jonathan Taylor to avoid James Harden-like approach in securing deal with Jim Irsay

Jonathan Taylor wants to be traded. He has expressed his desire to move on from his team before his contract ends this offseason. His rookie year is in his final deal and he spoke with Jim Irsay regarding a trade.

Irsay quickly shut those trade talks down. He said he wouldn't trade Taylor and even insinuated that he might consider placing him on an injury list that can potentially void that final year of the contract.

This has reminded a lot of people about the situation between Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Daryl Morey in the NBA. Former NFL DB Darius Butler says Harden's situation os one to avoid, not to emulate when it comes to Irsay and Taylor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"I think honestly, Jonathan Taylor, you know, just get healthy and get back out there and play some top tier football again, get out there and run for 450 yards."

"Protect my guy Anthony Richardson who we need JT back there to franchise needs him, the city needs him and I've been telling you all along okay, I got positive vibes about this situation."

"I think Jonathan Taylor and Irsay figuring this situation out sooner or later. And Jonathan Taylor goes on to have a great all time great runningback career in the Indianapolis Colts Jersey I think they figure it out but absolutely not do not take Kay's advice JT, do not go the Harden route here."

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in an interesting situation with Taylor, and it's one that Butler advises the running back to proceed cautiously with.

How Jonathan Taylor shouldn't emulate James Harden

James Harden called members of the media together and publicly called Daryl Morey a liar and said he'd never play for him again. He then followed that up by mentioning that he'd even go so far as to play in China instead.

Jonathan Taylor should not mirror James Harden

That would be like Jonathan Taylor calling the NFL media and saying that he despises Jim Irsay and he'd rather go play in the XFL than for the Indianapolis Colts. It probably wouldn't end well, and that's what Butler is concerned with.

Poll : #2) Can you name the first team to win a Super Bowl with a wildcard playoff berth? (#1 Ans - Deion Sanders) Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 240 votes