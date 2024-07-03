Ex-Colts DT Daniel Muir and wife arrested after police find 'missing' son in Logansport raid: Reports

Former defensive tackle for Indianapolis Colts Daniel Muir and his wife Kristin Wright have been arrested and taken into custody. The arrest happened on Wednesday when the NFL couple's 14-year-old son Bryson Muir was found after being missing for more than two weeks.

Indiana State Police SWAT team raided Daniel Muir's family house in Logansport at around 6 am to find Bryson Muir "safe and well." After finding Bryson, the police officials arrested his father and mother and took them into custody on the charges of obstruction of justice.

According to Fox59, Daniel Muir is facing serious preliminary charges of obstruction of justice and domestic battery. Muir's wife, Kristen Muir, on the other hand, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both the parents are sent to Cass County Jail after their arrest.

Daniel Muir's mother, Cheryl Wright, tipped off police officials to find grandson

Bryson Muir had been missing for more than two weeks, after last seen by his grandmother on June 16. According to Fox59, it was Daniel Muir's mother, Cheryl Wright, who tipped off the police officials and helped them find her missing grandson.

Cheryl Wright reported to the police that she had noticed traces of abuse on his grandson, which came from his father. Wright found her grandson with a black eye and shared the details with the police. Bryson was last seen with her mother, Kristen, as he left with her in her white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.

"His face was battered. When I got him he had a black eye and busted lip. His whole face was swollen. I can only imagine how many times he had been hit in the face for it to be like that,” Cheryl Wright reported to Fox59 earlier this week.

According to Wright, her grandson said that it was his father, Daniel Muir, who was responsible for injuries all over his face. Moreover, Wright also went ahead stating that she feels Bryson has been "brainwashed" by the religious group his parents belong to.

According to the website of Straitway Truth Ministries website, the group is:

"nation of Hebrew Israelites who are commandment keepers; obedient to Yah and our savior, Jesus the Christ. We are blessed with a vibrant deliverance ministry and life-changing truth from a true Jeremiah 3:15 Pastor.”

While Daniel and Kristin have been sent to custody, the police officials released Bryson, and he's been sent to the custody and care of the Cass County Department of Child Services.

