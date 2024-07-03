Ex-Colts DT Daniel Muir and wife arrested after police find 'missing' son in Logansport raid: Reports

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ex-Colts DT Daniel Muir and wife arrested after police find 'missing' son in Logansport raid: Reports

Ex-Colts DT Daniel Muir and wife arrested after police find 'missing' son in Logansport raid: Reports

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jul 03, 2024 17:07 GMT
Ex-Colts DT Daniel Muir and wife arrested after police find
USA TODAY Sports (Daniel Muir)

Former defensive tackle for Indianapolis Colts Daniel Muir and his wife Kristin Wright have been arrested and taken into custody. The arrest happened on Wednesday when the NFL couple's 14-year-old son Bryson Muir was found after being missing for more than two weeks.

Indiana State Police SWAT team raided Daniel Muir's family house in Logansport at around 6 am to find Bryson Muir "safe and well." After finding Bryson, the police officials arrested his father and mother and took them into custody on the charges of obstruction of justice.

According to Fox59, Daniel Muir is facing serious preliminary charges of obstruction of justice and domestic battery. Muir's wife, Kristen Muir, on the other hand, is charged with obstruction of justice. Both the parents are sent to Cass County Jail after their arrest.

also-read-trending Trending

Daniel Muir's mother, Cheryl Wright, tipped off police officials to find grandson

Bryson Muir had been missing for more than two weeks, after last seen by his grandmother on June 16. According to Fox59, it was Daniel Muir's mother, Cheryl Wright, who tipped off the police officials and helped them find her missing grandson.

Cheryl Wright reported to the police that she had noticed traces of abuse on his grandson, which came from his father. Wright found her grandson with a black eye and shared the details with the police. Bryson was last seen with her mother, Kristen, as he left with her in her white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.

"His face was battered. When I got him he had a black eye and busted lip. His whole face was swollen. I can only imagine how many times he had been hit in the face for it to be like that,” Cheryl Wright reported to Fox59 earlier this week.

According to Wright, her grandson said that it was his father, Daniel Muir, who was responsible for injuries all over his face. Moreover, Wright also went ahead stating that she feels Bryson has been "brainwashed" by the religious group his parents belong to.

According to the website of Straitway Truth Ministries website, the group is:

"nation of Hebrew Israelites who are commandment keepers; obedient to Yah and our savior, Jesus the Christ. We are blessed with a vibrant deliverance ministry and life-changing truth from a true Jeremiah 3:15 Pastor.”

While Daniel and Kristin have been sent to custody, the police officials released Bryson, and he's been sent to the custody and care of the Cass County Department of Child Services.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी