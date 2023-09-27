The lowest moment of Dak Prescott's season is undoubtedly the team's stunning loss to the Arizona Cardinals. With the loss now wrapped up, attention turns to the team's Week 4 tilt against Bill Belichick and the 1-2 New England Patriots.

Speaking on Get Up, former Colts head coach Jeff Saturday explained that the Cowboys won't be able to come back against the team if they start the game slow.

"One thing that defense can't do [is] what it did against the Cardinals because this team's not built to play from behind. You can't give up 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the first half because your offense is pretty good."

Of course, the knee-jerk reaction to the comment is that the loss was just one game. However, Saturday's comments dictate that it was a game against a quarterback who had been a career backup and had not won a game before in his NFL career.

If the Cowboys can't come back against that team, the odds of them coming back in the second half against anyone else in the NFL are quite narrow.

Dak Prescott aims to keep Bill Belichick down after shoving Tom Brady out of the NFL

Whatever happens for the rest of his career, Dak Prescott might be remembered as the quarterback who ruined the end of Tom Brady's career. The quarterback didn't end with a win or even a close loss. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in Tom Brady's final game by a score of 31-14.

Now, roughly eight months later, the Cowboys aim to go after his former head coach. Bill Belichick is enjoying a win over the New York Jets in a business-as-usual victory over the young Jets quarterback. However, aside from that win, the team is 0-2 against other NFL opponents.

With a win against the Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots would climb back to .500. Once a team reaches that level in October, many expect them to hang around for the season in one way or another.

However, the majority of teams that start 1-3 or worse become punching bags for the league over the next few months.

Will Dak Prescott keep Bill Belichick down in what some are quietly wondering to be his final season? Guess what, only time will tell.

