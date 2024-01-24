Ex-Colts HC presses Jerry Jones to make strong statement against Dak Prescott's dissidents as drama intensifies in Dallas

Dak Prescott had the seemingly ubiquitous backing of Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons at the end of Week 18. However, at least on the player side of things, that trust is up in the air as his teammates' family members posted anti-Prescott wishes on social media.

Speaking on "Get Up", Peyton Manning's former center, Jeff Saturday called for Jerry Jones to make an example out of someone talking out about Prescott. Here's how he put it:

"[00:10:54] Had a player on the Indianapolis Colts done that to Peyton Manning, you would be in Jim Irsay's [office]. No, not Bill Polian. Jim Irsay's office and you [would be] signing your paper of goodbye. 'Thanks for being a part of this squad.'" [00:11:15][21.5] Get Up

Of course, the dissension hasn't come directly from CeeDee Lamb or Micah Parsons, but from their family members. Per the program, Lamb's mother posted on Facebook that she wished Lamb to be traded and the Cowboys to get "rid" of Dak Prescott.

As for Micah Parsons, his brother Terrence called for the team to take the cheap road on their quarterback, arguing that he should be forced into taking a "team-friendly" deal.

Parsons attempted to separate himself from his brother's comments in an attempt to clean up what many are calling a disaster in Dallas following the playoff collapse. However, some are speculating that family members only echo what the player has said in private.

Others are speculating that Parsons used his brother as a way to put pressure on Jones while maintaining plausible deniability.

Dak Prescott's 2023-24 season by the numbers

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback had arguably the worst playoff loss of his career earlier this month, but his performance in the regular season stands as one of his best. This year, the quarterback led the league with 36 touchdown passes and just nine interceptions.

His 2023 ratio rivals his best-ever in 2021, when he threw for 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Additionally, Prescott threw for 4516 yards, which ranks as the second most of his career. He was also deadly accurate. His 69.5% completion percentage ranks as the highest in his career by 1.5%.

Dak Prescott went 12-5, putting forward the best win-loss record of his career in a non-rookie season. All of this leaves Jerry Jones with a head-scratcher as contract negotiations lie in wait for the game ahead.

