Dan Snyder is no longer the owner of the Washington Commanders, and with many celebrating that fact, former head coach Jay Gruden has blasted Snyder over his dealings with him during his time with the team.

With a new ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris now taking control, Gruden gave some insight into what life was like with Snyder, and as you can imagine, he didn't come off looking too good.

Gruden, who was a guest on Kevin Sheehan's podcast, stated that Snyder didn't do his job properly when it came to players and scouting. Instead, he would just pick a player without any prior knowledge.

Gruden said:

“He wasn’t experienced enough in the business to make those decisions. He didn’t put in the work. For him to pick a player in the draft is asinine. He didn’t put the work in. He didn’t watch the players. He didn’t go to the meetings. He didn’t go to the scouts’ meetings.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter One of the most significant days in the history of Washington’s football team finally has arrived: NFL owners are expected today to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders from Tanya and Dan Snyder to Josh Harris. pic.twitter.com/hzMTCtKS1a

It does seem odd that an owner would select a player without doing some research on said player before picking him, but we can't say we are surprised based on some of the reports that have come out of Washington.

Either way, all of that is now behind the franchise as Snyder is officially out, and Josh Harris and his group can get to work to build the organization back up to what they want it to be.

Commanders have clean slate heading into new season

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

The news of Harris and his group finally taking over will be music to the ears of Washington fans.

On the field, the Commanders were nearly a playoff team last season before a collapse down the stretch. Now, with a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy and a second-year quarterback in Sam Howell, many are bullish on what the Commanders can do going forward.

The NFC East obviously makes things a little difficult, but with offensive weapons in Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, youngster Jahan Dotson and running back Brian Robinson Jr., Washington has weapons for Howell to utilize.

Jack Del Rio's defense will again be a strong point for the team, and if the offense can be consistent under Bieniemy, then who knows what Washington could do this season.

Either way, there is now reason for Commanders fans to finally be optimistic about the direction the organization is now going.

Good times are ahead.

