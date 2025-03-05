Ex-Cowboys All-Pro WR sends 3-word message to CeeDee Lamb on $20,000,000 cap saving move

The Dallas Cowboys have been active during the NFL offseason and made the move to restructure All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contract. The team decided to restructure his contract to save $20 million in cap space for the upcoming offseason.

This move provides the Cowboys additional money to improve the roster, which caught the eye of another Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Dez Bryant, as he posted his approval on X (formally Twitter).

"@_CeeDeeThree great move 88," Dez Bryant wrote.

One fan asked CeeDee Lamb exactly why he made the decision to restructure his four-year, $136 million contract before the second year of the contract hits. Lamb explained that he made the decision to help the Dallas Cowboys succeed.

"I want to win. It’s gonna take more than just myself," Lamb wrote on X.

Despite the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott during the regular season, CeeDee Lamb still had an outstanding season as he recorded 101 receptions on 152 targets for 1,194 yards (11.8 yards per catch) with six touchdown catches as well as 14 rushing attempts for 70 yards (5.0 yards per carry). It will be interesting to see what the Dallas Cowboys are able to do with the additional $20 million in cap space.

Who can the Dallas Cowboys target this offseason?

The Dallas Cowboys need to make some improvements to their roster as the team is in the same division as the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and the young Washington Commanders. There are some moves that the Dallas Cowboys can do to close the gap in the division and it will be interesting to see what they wind up doing.

One move is trading with the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Cooper Kupp. This would create a dynamic 1-2 punch with CeeDee Lamb to open up the passing attack. If they target a running back in the 2025 NFL draft, they can significantly improve the offense in the first year of Brian Schottenheimer as the team's head coach.

On the defensive side of the field, they can add a defensive end to pair with Micah Parsons to continue creating pressure. One name that can fit that role is Haason Reddick, who will likely take a cheap one-year contract to re-establish his value.

