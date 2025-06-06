Ex-Cowboys DE Greg Hardy arrested after girlfriend alleges attack over infidelity claims

Greg Hardy has not played in the NFL since the 2015 season, yet he continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons on occasion. On Thursday, TMZ reported that the former Dallas Cowboys star had been arrested for "assault causing bodily injury to a family member" in Richardson, Texas.
According to documents, the former All-Pro/Pro Bowl defensive end's girlfriend called the police from their house at 2 pm to report that he had assaulted her, then fled in a white 2018 GMC Acadia.
When police found her, she claimed that the argument started while they were returning from the park with their children.
When they came home, she confronted him with messages that she had seen on his cellphone and accused him of infidelity. He responded by allegedly shoving her onto the bed and holding her down before being kicked off. He then left, only to be spotted by nearby police.
Hardy, who was eventually released on a $1,000 bond, has maintained that the girlfriend poked him in the forehead, which "hurt," and that he merely "moved her out of the way and placed her on the bed by grabbing her arms" afterward.
A brief history of Greg Hardy's legal troubles
Back in 2014, Greg Hardy's ex-girlfriend Nicole Holder alleged that he had slammed her onto furniture, strangled her, and threatened death to her. He was eventually arrested and convicted of assault and communicating threats and sentenced to a suspended 60-day prison sentence, contingent on how he behaved during an 18-month probation period.
He soon appealed the decision, but the victim did not appear in court, so the charges were dropped. The episode still netted him a ten-game suspension from Roger Goodell for the 2015 season, extending his time off the field back from when he was placed on the exempt list during the investigation. The suspension was eventually reduced to four games upon arbitration, while his charges were expunged.
That would not be the end, however. In 2016, Hardy was arrested for possession of cocaine in Dallas. He had been pulled over for failing to signal a left turn, and a search of his vehicle revealed what appeared to be the drug and some remnants of marijuana. He was eventually released after posting a $5,000 bond.
