On Friday, Noah Lyles made history by being the first American since Tyson Gay in 2007 to win both the 100- and 200-meter sprints. In an alternate timeline, that should be cause for national celebration, but Americans would rather focus on the likes of football, basketball, and baseball.

That thinking must have gotten Lyles in a foul mood despite his win: no one caring for his accomplishments. In his post-race press conference, he went on this rant:

“I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times. But that ain’t the world.

“We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting and thriving and putting on a flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”

Obviously, the NBA player communiey was enraged:

But they were not alone. Even NFL personalities like former defensive lineman Marcus Spears and free agent running back LeVeon Bell banded together against the sprinter:

Marcus Spears and other personalities reacting to Noah Lyles

