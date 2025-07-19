Ex-Cowboys DE Ryan Russell’s boyfriend Corey O’Brien breaks silence after couple's old photo goes viral on TikTok: "All I said was he tackles me"

Corey O’Brien didn’t expect an old photo with his partner, Ryan Russell, to go viral again. However, when it did, the comedian knew how to handle it: with a joke and a wink.In a TikTok video shared on Thursday, O’Brien leaned into the attention by poking fun at his football knowledge, or rather, the lack thereof.&quot;I don't know why this photo is going viral,&quot; O'Brien said. &quot;Again, six years later, but I am in a relationship with the first NFL player to come out as bisexual. And no, I still don't know anything about football other than the fact that he tackles me.&quot;View on TikTokOnce his statements went viral, E! News covered a full-length article on the topic.Reposting which, ex-Cowboys DE Ryan Russell's boyfriend wrote:&quot;ALL I SAID WAS HE TACKLES ME!!!!!&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @Corey O’Brien)Russell creates content and dances professionally. He and O'Brien first connected on a dating app in 2019. It was around the same time when Russell made headlines for coming out in an essay for ESPN. A coffee date developed into a partnership.O'Brien has continued to stand by Russell since, honoring his advocacy efforts as well as his accomplishments.Ryan Russell and Corey O’Brien posted a 'hot' mirror selfieBefore being widely recognized as Ryan Russell's partner, Corey O'Brien made a name for himself in the performing arts. He received training at New York's Broadway Dance Center and Rock School for Dance Education. O'Brien went on to collaborate with well-known performers like French Montana, Ne-Yo and Nas.He also appeared in Iggy Azalea's &quot;Started&quot; music video and on &quot;RuPaul's Drag Race.&quot;O'Brien maintains a strong online following of nearly 500,000, posting dance videos, comic sketches and glimpses into his relationship with Russell.In one playful post in May, he uploaded a shirtless mirror selfie with Russell.“I’m only posting this cause we look hot,&quot; O'Brien wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRussell briefly played for the Buffalo Bills after coming out. He is now a free agent.Outside of the field, he has focused his energies on LGBTQ+ activism, speaking engagements and writing. He was nominated for a Sports Emmy for his work on &quot;Finding Free,&quot; and wrote a memoir called &quot;The Yards Between Us.&quot; It chronicled his career and life experiences.