  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Ex-Cowboys DE Ryan Russell’s boyfriend Corey O’Brien breaks silence after couple's old photo goes viral on TikTok: "All I said was he tackles me"

Ex-Cowboys DE Ryan Russell’s boyfriend Corey O’Brien breaks silence after couple's old photo goes viral on TikTok: "All I said was he tackles me"

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Jul 19, 2025 20:30 GMT
Ryan Russell&rsquo;s boyfriend Corey O&rsquo;Brien collage
Ryan Russell’s boyfriend Corey O’Brien collage (image credits: instagram/corey_obrien, rkrelentless)

Corey O’Brien didn’t expect an old photo with his partner, Ryan Russell, to go viral again. However, when it did, the comedian knew how to handle it: with a joke and a wink.

Ad

In a TikTok video shared on Thursday, O’Brien leaned into the attention by poking fun at his football knowledge, or rather, the lack thereof.

"I don't know why this photo is going viral," O'Brien said. "Again, six years later, but I am in a relationship with the first NFL player to come out as bisexual. And no, I still don't know anything about football other than the fact that he tackles me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Once his statements went viral, E! News covered a full-length article on the topic.

Reposting which, ex-Cowboys DE Ryan Russell's boyfriend wrote:

"ALL I SAID WAS HE TACKLES ME!!!!!"
Source: (Via Instagram/ @Corey O&rsquo;Brien)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @Corey O’Brien)

Russell creates content and dances professionally. He and O'Brien first connected on a dating app in 2019. It was around the same time when Russell made headlines for coming out in an essay for ESPN. A coffee date developed into a partnership.

Ad

O'Brien has continued to stand by Russell since, honoring his advocacy efforts as well as his accomplishments.

Ryan Russell and Corey O’Brien posted a 'hot' mirror selfie

Before being widely recognized as Ryan Russell's partner, Corey O'Brien made a name for himself in the performing arts. He received training at New York's Broadway Dance Center and Rock School for Dance Education. O'Brien went on to collaborate with well-known performers like French Montana, Ne-Yo and Nas.

Ad

He also appeared in Iggy Azalea's "Started" music video and on "RuPaul's Drag Race."

O'Brien maintains a strong online following of nearly 500,000, posting dance videos, comic sketches and glimpses into his relationship with Russell.

In one playful post in May, he uploaded a shirtless mirror selfie with Russell.

“I’m only posting this cause we look hot," O'Brien wrote on Instagram.
Ad

Russell briefly played for the Buffalo Bills after coming out. He is now a free agent.

Outside of the field, he has focused his energies on LGBTQ+ activism, speaking engagements and writing. He was nominated for a Sports Emmy for his work on "Finding Free," and wrote a memoir called "The Yards Between Us." It chronicled his career and life experiences.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications