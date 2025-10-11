"Them kids gonna be different": Ex-Cowboys DE teases A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo over family planning after Aces star wins 3rd WNBA championship

As some Dallas Cowboys members might know, it isn't the regular season everywhere. As the NFL rounds into its second month, slowly turning up the temperature, A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo found themselves at the highest level, with the stove dial twisted to max.The Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury wrapped up the WNBA Finals on Friday, with A'ja Wilson's Aces emerging victorious. Wilson had hit a game-winning shot in Game Three to essentially seal the series. Bam Adebayo was at the final game of the series and was quick to congratulate his girlfriend.Also making note was former Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears, who posted on a Friday Instagram video post showing Adebayo and Wilson embracing. Wilson thanked Adebayo for believing in her during the emotional moment. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Take it from me @aja22wilson and @bam1of1 them kids gonna be DIFFERENT if yall want that in the future 😂😂😂😂😂🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️,&quot; he posted.Spears went out of his way to tag both, being clear that he wanted them to see the message after the Aces won the series 4-0 over the Phoenix Mercury.Wilson averaged 36 minutes per game, 26.8 points per game, and ten rebounds per game in the playoffs. In the post-season, she averaged 47.8% accuracy on her two-point field goal attempts and 40% accuracy on her three-point percentage.Ex-Cowboys DE Marcus Spears enters social media argument with Dez BryantMarcus Spears at NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: ImagnAs the Las Vegas Aces were asking themselves if they had what it takes to win it all, former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears found himself in a heated discussion with former Cowboys star Dez Bryant.The discussion had erupted in reaction to Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon hitting Emeri Dimarcado in a moment that went viral in Week 5. Gannon was fined $100,000 for the altercation, setting off Bryant.Bryant sided against the choice to fine the head coach, while Spears sided with the decision to fine him. Both exchanged messages on Wednesday, with both sides agreeing to disagree.&quot;I don't agree with the Cardinals fining Coach Gannon $100k... I believe it only happened because of the soft a** world we live in today,&quot; Bryant posted. &quot;If you're an athlete with any kind of integrity and respect for the game..you'll understand that situation…This is football..that play clearly cost them the game…I hope this doesn't cause a weird vibe between the coach Gannon and Demercado..&quot;After going back and forth some more, Spears concluded that neither side would admit they were wrong.&quot;You know it’s all love! We agree to disagree,&quot; Spears responded. &quot;I do think coaches are way more limited in discipline than when we played but I’ve always been vehemently against putting ya hands on players&quot;The former Cowboys defensive end isn't afraid to speak his opinion on anything, it appears, whether it's the WNBA or the NFL. If one thing is certain, he isn't afraid to be direct with big names, either.