Ex-Cowboys DE urges Jerry Jones to do whatever it takes to draft Travis Hunter in Round 1

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Apr 24, 2025 03:37 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears believes his former team should do whatever it takes to draft Colorado Buffaloes dual-threat wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL draft.

While appearing on ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage ahead of the selection process Wednesday, Spears shared his belief that the Cowboys need to move up in the first round to select Hunter.

"If I’m Dallas, I’m trying to figure out whatever I can do to get up to Travis Hunter." Spears said.
Despite Spears’ comments, it appears highly unlikely the Cowboys will be able to move into a position where Hunter will be available. He is widely expected to be a top-three — if not top-two — pick in the draft.

As a result, it would likely require a significant trade package, possibly involving multiple high draft picks and even a player from the active roster, for the Cowboys to have a shot at drafting Hunter.

At this time, the Tennessee Titans are expected to select Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, making the No. 2 spot the most realistic target if Dallas wants a chance at Hunter.

What can Travis Hunter bring to the Dallas Cowboys?

Hunter is a rare two-way NFL prospect with elite talent on both sides of the ball. He is quick and agile, has strong hands, excels at creating after the catch and possesses a high football IQ with excellent anticipation — skills that allow him to generate turnovers on defense with ease.

In Dallas, Hunter could serve as a secondary target for quarterback Dak Prescott, lining up opposite star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. His presence would not only give Prescott another top-tier weapon but also open up opportunities for Lamb and the rest of the offense.

Defensively, Hunter would be a game-changing addition to a Cowboys secondary that struggled at times in 2024. There were several instances last season where the team failed to defend the pass effectively — an issue Hunter could immediately help address.

