Ex-Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy delivers his verdict on Dallas selecting Tyler Booker in 2025 NFL Draft

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy loved the Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

The Cowboys had the 12th overall pick and picked offensive guard Tyler Booker out of Alabama. Booker will replace Zack Martin, who retired this offseason, so McCarthy is a big fan of the move by his former team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Love the pick, no seriously, if you would ask me who would be picking, this is the way I think it goes. I think once again, a lot of conversations," McCarthy said on The Pat McAfee Show. "It's an offensive line that is better today than it was, you know, the point last year, because they had five young, young offensive linemen to play a ton of football next year. Now you're adding Tyler. So I think you're getting back to hopefully the good old days in Dallas.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Booker has a chance to be a Day 1 starter for the Cowboys and be an impact player on the offensive line right away.

Although drafting an offensive line is not a sexy pick, McCarthy believes it was a big need for Dallas, and protecting Dak Prescott and creating holes for the run game is key.

Jerry Jones believes Tyler Booker will help the Cowboys

After the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Booker, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was happy with the selection.

Ad

Jones believes Booker will help the tush push, as well as match up against the star defensive tackles in the division.

"Unquestionably, I was motivated, we were motivated that it does help our quarterback," Jones said, via the team website. "It helps our running game, we've had some experience with this… we need to play to our strengths, Dak's a strength."

Ad

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, meanwhile, says they believe he can come in and be an impact player with all the talent he is.

"We were number one, thrilled about the young man, the power, the strength," Schottenheimer said. "When you sit down and you visit with this guy, he's an alpha. He knows what he wants, he knows how good he is, he knows how talented he is… We want to own the line of scrimmage, and this is the guy that gives us a chance to do just that with the pieces we have in place."

The Cowboys will pick again at 44th overall, which is the 12th pick in the second round which takes place on Friday, April 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.