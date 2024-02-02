Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo addresses comments of referring Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife on NFL broadcasts

Everyone has a say about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship. The massive media coverage of their love story is inevitable because they are the best of their worlds. Kelce is one of the best tight ends ever, while Swift is the most famous musician on the planet.

Though while everyone knows they are dating, no one has gone the extra mile except CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has repeatedly called Swift “Travis Kelce’s wife” during his broadcasts with Jim Nantz.

Romo gained prominence as a color commentator by predicting plays before they happened. Therefore, has he gazed through a crystal ball and knows something the rest of the world doesn’t? According to him, that reference is nothing more than a joke.

Awful Announcing’s Andrew Bucholtz tweeted:

“NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo confirms he’s not serious with calling Taylor Swift ‘Travis Kelce’s wife.’ ‘It’s just a joke. It's just more fun.’”

In a related article written by Brendon Kleen, Romo elaborated on calling Swift Kelce’s wife multiple times. He said in a recent call with media members:

“It’s a joke. I know sometimes people don’t think so … sometimes the humor doesn’t go over as well. But I think people take to it … people come up to me all the time and they say, ‘what do you know? Do you think they’re going to be (married)?’ And everything.”

While Romo is doing it for fun, his statement can be grounds for misinformation, especially with the prevalence of artificial intelligence and fake news.

What’s real, though, is that Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. However, Taylor Swift’s attendance at the game remains uncertain, given that she will have an Eras Tour concert in Japan the day before.

Will Tony Romo drop the “Travis Kelce’s wife” gimmick in Super Bowl LVIII?

CBS will cover Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Therefore, Romo and Nantz will give life to the game for millions of viewers worldwide. But with the audience the Super Bowl can pull, will he drop the inaccurate reference?

Right now, both individuals are at the top of their worlds. Travis Kelce is aiming for his third Super Bowl title in five seasons. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has 12 Grammy Award trophies and is nominated for six more for the 2024 Grammys on February 4.