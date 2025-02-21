Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant leaves 2-word message after Zack Martin's retirement

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant reacted to Zack Martin's retirement announcement on Friday. The 34-year-old guard finished an 11-year career with the franchise after reuniting with Jerry Jones on Thursday to inform him of his decision.

After the news saw the light, many showered Martin with messages of thanks, and Bryant took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Martin with a two-word message:

"Congratulations Zack 🙏🏿," Bryant tweeted on Friday.

Zack Martin was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, four years after Dez Bryant joined the Lone Star. They played together for four seasons until Bryant left the team in 2017.

Martin finished his career with nine Pro Bowl selections, only surpassed by Bob Lilly (11), Larry Allen (10) and Mel Renfro (10), all Hall of Famers, and Jason Witten (11). Additionally, the guard was a first-team All-Pro pick seven times, tied for the most in Cowboys history with Lilly and Randy White.

One of the stats that shows how special Zack Martin was is the seven accepted holding penalties in his career, which is two less than his Pro Bowl selections and the same number of his first-team All-Pro selections.

During his four years sharing the field with Martin, Dez Bryant recorded 239 receptions for 3,355 receiving yards and 33 receiving yards. Bryant retired in 2021 after a lone season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Dez Bryant takes a shot at former HC Jason Garrett

Dez Bryant had a strong response to a tweet naming all the Dallas Cowboys legacy players who failed to win a Super Bowl. Bryant didn't hesitate to blame his ex-coach, Jason Garrett, for the Cowboys' shortcomings while he, Tony Romo and others were at their best levels.

When Cowboys beat reporter Brandon Laree shared a list of notable Cowboys players and their lack of Super Bowl success, Bryant was included. He responded to the original post with a laughing emoji and a gif of Garrett.

During his best days, Dez Bryant was one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. He and Tony Romo formed a lethal duo, but the Cowboys always fell short in the playoffs. Bryant starred in one of the most controversial plays of all time against the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 playoffs, which didn't help Dallas advance to the NFC championship game.

