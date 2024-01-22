Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant wins $6,700,000 after betting on Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in NFL Playoffs

Former Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens receiver Dez Bryant has pocketed a cool $6.7 million from bets he made on this round of the NFL playoffs thanks to Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

With Mahomes and Jackson now facing off in the AFC championship showdown, Bryant was a big beneficiary of the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens winning their games.

As the Chiefs matchup went down to the wire on Sunday, Bryant posted on X that if Kansas City won, he and his brother would split $6.7 million between them.

As we know, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-24 and were sent through to the AFC championship game thanks to a late missed field goal.

Fans wanted to know the bet that Bryant made that netted him such a big windfall, and he obliged to show the world.

So Bryant apparently hit on every bet he placed for the divisional round. Now, thanks to Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, along with their teammates, he and his brother are $6.7 million richer.

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson matchup a clash for the ages

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes is 3-1 against Lamar Jackson in the regular season, as the pair haven't met all that often since entering the league. For Mahomes, every year he has been the starter (six years), he has made it to the AFC championship game, which is an astonishing stat.

As for Jackson, his playoff record isn't the best, and often, fans and media hold that against him when discussing the pecking order of the league's best quarterbacks.

Now, with a home AFC championship game against Mahomes, Jackson has the chance to make his first-ever Super Bowl and slay Mahomes in the process.

The Ravens have a superb defense, and the offense has been clicking of late as they hung 34 points on the Houston Texans in their divisional round matchup on Saturday.

While Mahomes and Jackson were the big winners of this weekend's playoff games, Dez Bryant could argue that he is just as big a winner as them with his cool $6.7 million windfall.