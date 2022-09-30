Gavin Escobar death: How did former Cowboys TE die?

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar, who played in the NFL from 2013 to 2018, passed away on Wednesday. He was 31.

Per reports, Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead in Idyllwild, California. The other casualty was Chelsea Walsh. She was 33.

On Wednesday afternoon, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that two rock climbers were injured in an accident near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest. The firefighters arrived at the spot and found Escobar and his wife, who had already passed away.

Escobar, who joined the Long Beach Fire Department in February 2022, is survived by his wife and two children. The Long Beach Firefighters' social media account posted a heartfelt message for Escobar, which read:

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift."

Gavin Escobar's NFL career

Gavin Escobar played college football at San Diego State University from 2009 to 2012. The tight end had a spotless injury record and did not miss a single game for the Aztecs during his time with the team. He finished his college career with 122 receptions for 1,646 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was voted first-team All-Mountain West Conference in his final two seasons with the Aztecs.

The Cowboys picked him with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Escobar missed only two games in his four-year stint with the Cowboys. He played 62 games for the Cowboys and caught 30 passes for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.

He spent the next two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins but never featured in the regular season. Escobar joined the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football for the league's 2019 season. He hauled in 14 passes for 142 yards before suffering an injury that ended his campaign.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to those mourning Gavin Escobar's untimely death.

