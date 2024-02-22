Dez Bryant wants to use his money the way he sees fit and the former Cowboys receiver is not here to take any feedback from anyone else. He got into a bit of a back-and-forth with a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, after he won $25,000 on a sporting parlay.

Dez Bryant posted a video of him collecting those winnings. Thereafter, he chose to blow through $10,000 on a single bet from that corpus.

What he chose to do with his money is certainly his choice but fans were quick to comment on the whole thing.

Dez Bryant certainly did not take kindly to it and wrote:

"Im buying a property with the money. Since you so concerned about what im doing with my money. Yall gotta quit being so weird and jealous on this app. I’m going to bet another 10k to piss you off some more."

Whether putting in another $10,000 just to troll another person on social media is a wise course of action or not is subject to debate.

Dez Bryant does not take trash talk lying down

While seeing a former NFL great responding on X to a random poster might seem a bit weird, it is keeping in line with Dez Bryant's brand. He has never been one to take people talking smack about him without firing back.

One of the best examples of that came as part of the Cowboys' rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles. Malcolm Jenkins tried to get under the Dallas wide receiver's skin and they had a heated exchange prior to the game. It was clear that Dez Bryant was still seething when he went into the match.

He played out of his skin and dropped three touchdowns on the hapless opponents, showing that he has the capability to back up his words.

Anybody that can take Malcolm Jenkins down so comprehensively deserves to be treated with respect. And the poster on X might find that getting into a spat, whether they wanted to or not, with the former Cowboys player can come back to bite you.

But while that was a matchup between equals, this seems rather pettier since fans are entitled to express their opinions on public figures. And if he sticks to buying property, as he claims he will do, instead of betting another $10,000 just to get someone riled up, that might be a better use of Bryant's time and money.