Terrell Owens and Michael Irvin played for the Dallas Cowboys in different generations. “The Playmaker” was part of the Cowboys dynasty that won three Super Bowl titles in four seasons. Having those winning credentials makes his wisdom worth listening to.

However, Owens refuted Irvin’s advice to current Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the latest episode of FS1’s “Undisputed.” As always, the outspoken wideout shared his views and bragged about his stats compared to Irvin and “Undisputed” co-host Keyshawn Johnson.

Terrell Owens calls out Michael Irvin’s terrible advice

A Twitter user shared a clip of Irvin telling Lamb to catch the ball with his body instead of his hands. Irvin said:

“With all these people around you, learn to catch the ball with your body. In your hands, if you tighten up, ball goes through.”

Even “Undisputed” co-host Richard Sherman called out Irvin for the wrong advice. Terrell Owens seconded Sherman’s motion by tweeting:

“Every receiver coach and head coach is cringing right now listening to this notion for receivers to catch with your body. In some cases, yes, but this isn’t bad advice, this is TERRIBLE advice. 😂 …and I got more TDs than Key & Mike combined. I’m #teamsherman on this one. 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Owens’ claim is correct; he collected 158 receiving touchdowns (including the playoffs) in 15 NFL seasons. Meanwhile, Johnson and Irvin have a combined 139, with Irvin getting 73 in 12 seasons. However, Johnson and Irvin played with superb running backs.

Keyshawn Johnson played with Mike Alstott with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Hall of Famer Curtis Martin with the New York Jets. Michael Irvin was part of the “Triplets” with fellow Hall of Famer and all-time rushing yards leader Emmitt Smith.

How Richard Sherman reacted that made Terrell Owens agree

In the same video, the one-time Super Bowl-winning defensive back stated:

“That’s the worst advice I’ve ever heard from a receiver. Don’t catch it with your hands; catch it with your body. What I’m saying is, you’re gonna catch it with your body and not your hands.”

Terrell Owens approves Sherman’s reaction, especially after making 1,132 receptions throughout his NFL career.

Michael Irvin cut him off by making an impassioned rant. But Sherman responded:

“If you’re telling kids to catch the ball with their body and not their hands. I understand what he’s saying. But I play corner. If you catch it with your body and I’m at your back, I’m getting that out of you every single time.”

Richard Sherman had 41 interceptions in 11 NFL seasons. He is a five-time All-Pro cornerback and a five-time Pro Bowler.

