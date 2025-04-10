Ex-Duke QB Riley Leonard makes feelings known about Daniel Jones' impact on his career

Former Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard says Daniel Jones has had a big impact on his career.

Leonard was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 coming out of high school and committed to Duke. He ended up being the Blue Devils starting quarterback in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to Notre Dame for his final college season.

At his time in Duke, Leonard got advice from Jones, and he says he has taught him how to be a professional.

"I think the biggest thing that he's taught me is how to keep my life extremely simple. He's very professional about the way that he goes about his work, and I'll tell you, like, every little detail to him is the most important detail in the world," Leonard said on Gruden's QB camp at 4:00.

Leonard was considered a leader in college, and that likely comes from Jones, who has taught him what it takes to be a professional.

Leonard helped lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the national championship game last season. However, Notre Dame lost to Ohio State.

As for Jones, he signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason and will compete for the starting job.

NFL scouts torn on Riley Leonard ahead of Draft

Riley Leonard is one of the more polarizing figures ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft as teams are torn on him.

ESPN NFL insider and draft analyst Jeremy Fowler reported in his draft insights article that multiple NFL personnel he trusts view Leonard in the top three to five in the quarterback class. However, one AFC scout didn't see it that way.

"I don't get it," said one AFC scout to ESPN who ranks Leonard ninth in this year's quarterback class. "He's elevated [the boards of] a couple of teams. [I'm] just not a fan of the thrower."

Another AFC scout does think Leonard is super raw and athletic, but his passing ability is a concern. An NFC scout, meanwhile, thinks there is a chance Leonard can play in this league.

"I actually think he has more in his arm," a veteran NFC scout said. "He needs a really good offensive coach to help develop him behind the scenes."

Leonard will likely get selected in the 2025 NFL Draft despite many teams being torn on him.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

