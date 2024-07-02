  • NFL
  • Ex-Eagles DE Chris Long picks side in Cowboys' Micah Parsons vs Malik Hooker war of words

Ex-Eagles DE Chris Long picks side in Cowboys' Micah Parsons vs Malik Hooker war of words

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jul 02, 2024 19:22 GMT
Chris Long takes side in Micah Parsons and Malik Hooker controversy
Chris Long takes side in Micah Parsons and Malik Hooker controversy

Teammates Micah Parsons and Malik Hooker have taken shots at each other over the last couple of days. With the misunderstanding refusing to subside, former Eagles defensive end Chris Long has commented on the issue.

Malik Hooker, in an appearance on the podcast ‘All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson’ called out Micah Parsons. Hooker suggested that Parsons’ podcast ‘The Edge’ could be a source of distraction.

Parsons clarified his stance earlier through a since-deleted tweet. However, the Dallas Cowboys in-house issue has been taken up by a former Philadelphia Eagles man. Long, on his podcast ‘Green Light,’ took sides with Parsons as he said:

“Micah said the podcast is recorded on the day off. And to that, I would say, ‘Micah you're f*cking right. I wonder Malik Hooker is doing on his day off. People are taking their dogs to get groomed, going to the movies, spending all day with a headset playing Xbox.”
also-read-trending Trending
“What you do with your free time is, what you do with your free time, just because you're able to identify that Micah is doing something other than football by way of his podcast doesn't mean that everybody else on that roster is not doing the same thing. And I would say his podcast is football-centric, his mind's on the game all week. Give the guy a f*cking break here.” [10:20 – 11:01]
youtube-cover

While the Dallas Cowboys men have stopped responding in public, Long said that it's a nice thing, as all disagreements between the teammates should ideally be sorted out privately.

Micah Parsons’ brother stands up for Malik Hooker

Micah’s brother Terrence Parsons is known to air his opinions on his brother's on and off-field activities on social media. Usually, they are limited to financial issues, but Terrence made an exception this time, tweeting:

"I have no issue with what Malik said he wasn’t attacking he was stating advice. He wasn’t saying that was exactly what was going on yall gotta stop reaching.”

Previously, Terrence had said that the Cowboys’ defensive woes are not only on the shoulders of Micah Parsons. A similar sentiment was also expressed by Chirs Long, but Cowboys fans would hope that the issues gets sorted out before the mandatory training camp begins on July 23.

