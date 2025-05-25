Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles' shares glimpse into Disneyland adventure on son Duke's birthday (PHOTOS)

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has swapped his NFL playbook for theme park escapades. The retired Super Bowl champion recently marked his son Duke's fifth birthday at Disneyland. His Instagram update captured the day in family photos and ride experiences.

Ad

Foles retired in August after an 11-year professional career. The quarterback took the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl championship in 2018. He is now busy with family time and fatherhood with his wife Tori Moore and two kids.

On Saturday at Disneyland Resort in California, Foles shared a series of photographs from the birthday celebration in an Instagram carousel post. The snaps showed Duke going on some rides with his dad.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Still not sure who had more fun—Duke or the grown-ups. Thanks @disneyland for making Duke's 5th birthday special! #Disneyland," Foles captioned.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Duke Nathan Foles was born on June 12, 2020, when his father was playing for the Chicago Bears. Duke was the second of the family following the birth of her sister Lily in June 2017. Moore called Duke's birth "a true miracle and sweet surprise."

Nick Foles: from football fields to family adventures

Nick Foles' social media profile shows a consistent commitment to spending quality time with his kids.

Ad

Ad

Only five days before the Disneyland excursion, Foles spent another father-son moment with his children on the golf course. He played with his kids, and captioned it, "Just a dad, his kids and the green." The quarterback also captured a beach football practice with Duke on April 25, captioning, "Little hands. Big dreams. Just like Dad!"

His wife, Tori Moore, wrote an emotional message when he retired last year.

"The kids and I are so proud of you, @nickfoles, and we are humbled to have been a part of your journey. You gave us experiences with memories that will last a lifetime. From my view, what’s most remarkable about your career is how every season of triumph was followed by one that was difficult," Moore wrote on Aug. 8.

In 2018, while preparing for the Super Bowl, he broke down while talking about his daughter Lily. He underlined how being a father had become his top priority, saying that seeing his family after games was what counted for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.