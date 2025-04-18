Ex-Eagles scout makes feelings known on 49ers potentially drafting Shedeur Sanders with #11 pick

As the 2025 NFL draft inches closer, speculation is swirling around what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the 11th overall pick. One intriguing rumor? A potential move for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But not everyone is convinced that’s the right play.

Former Eagles scout and NFL analyst John Middlekauff weighed in on his 3 and Out podcast this week, raising some serious doubts about the idea of the 49ers pivoting to Sanders, especially given the financial and performance stakes involved.

“The notion that Shedeur Sanders will be as good as Brock Purdy to me is… you’re right about the business element to reset the franchise from a contract standpoint,” Middlekauff said. “Now, Purdy’s been really cheap. Shedeur, at pick 11, I don’t know, probably makes a $25 million signing bonus, maybe a little less, but like $4–5 million a year. I mean, Purdy was making like a million a year. It’s just the unknown at that position. You just can’t do it. You can’t.”

Middlekauff didn’t just stop there. He predicted Purdy’s next deal will come in lighter than expected.

“I do think they’re going to get Purdy,” he added. “I bet he ends up playing for less than people think he would.”

San Francisco 49ers face high-stakes QB dilemma as draft buzz grows

While Middlekauff cast doubt on Sanders’ NFL readiness compared to Purdy, the former Jackson State and Colorado standout continues to rise up the draft boards. Sanders impressed scouts with sharp footwork, precise ball placement, and an unofficial 4.58-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Analysts believe he could start early, provided he finds the right system to showcase his skill set. In 2024, Sanders led the Big 12 in passing yards and was named to multiple All-Conference teams, helping elevate Colorado into national relevance.

He also maintained a 3.9 GPA, a detail often cited as a testament to his work ethic and leadership.

Still, questions persist. Critics point to occasional lapses in pocket awareness and a calm demeanor that some misinterpret as a lack of urgency. Supporters, however, argue that Sanders has been unfairly judged through a different lens, especially given his football IQ and command of the offense.

With Purdy coming off a topsy-turvy campaign and eligible for a contract extension, the 49ers are weighing whether to invest long-term in the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant or draft a quarterback as a potential cost-controlled insurance policy.

Whether that deal materializes or not, the 49ers' front office faces a pivotal draft decision. They can ride with the reliable option in front of them, or roll the dice on a future face of the franchise.

