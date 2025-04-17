There was a debate on whether Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders would be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Neither quarterback chose to participate in drills at the NFL combine. However, Ward is now seen as the likely first pick in the draft by the Tennessee Titans.
Sanders' draft prediction has continued to slide in recent weeks, with some predicting he could be selected late in the first round. On Thursday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Rich Eisen said he doesn't understand the reasoning behind Sanders' draft slide.
The only thing he can pinpoint is that some around the NFL see how the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback's persona is similar to his father's. Eisen believed that some NFL teams don't necessarily like the 'flashy' side.
“I don't get it, to be honest with you, I don't understand it," Eisen said. The usual things said about Sanders is being said about Shedeur, as you know, I've known Deion for two decades, and what Deion is doing in Colorado is obviously terrific.
"We're waiting to see what happens next there. That's for another day. But everybody always thinks Deion is more about the flash than about what's most important, which is winning, which is being a professional. And that couldn't be further from the truth. And I think the same thing is being applied to Shedeur."
Shedeur Sanders described the 'edge' he has over other QB prospects
There is more of a spotlight on Shedeur Sanders than on other NFL prospects, mainly because his father is Deion Sanders. The quarterback knows that he has to prove himself on the field, and he told ESPN that a certain aspect of his game is different than others.
"I feel like nothing can faze me mentally, because I've been in the most high-pressure situation that there is to be known. That's the edge I have over any other player, because they haven't dealt with expectation immediately. See, a lot of people got to grow their name, and they had to build their name. They were nobody, then became someone. Being the son of my dad, you somebody [from the beginning]."
The quarterback feels ready to play at the next level and that no situation will be too big for him to overcome. Now it just remains to be seen which NFL team will give him a chance in next week's NFL draft.
